MY GHOSTS to be Presented at Don't Tell Mama NYC in June

The performance will take place on June 5, 2025.
Erica & David Laros & Jay Michaels Global Communications will present selections from the new musical, MY GHOSTS. One Night Only Thursday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. at Don't Tell Mama NYC.
In this fantastical dark comedy, acclaimed author Cab Curio struggles to defeat his inner critics: the ghosts of Shakespeare, Marlowe, and Wilson, while seeking help from Lenore, the clocktower ghost, before his time runs out. Erica Laros, book; David Laros, Music & Lyrics; featuring Jonathan Grice, Alyssa Rose Germaine, Lauren Katherine Pothier, and David Laros. Event directed by Richard Carey Ford. $25.00 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person (CASH ONLY). Food Menu Available; Seating from 6:15pm (approx. running time: 65 minutes)
Erica Elsa Laros is a book writer, artist, poet, and New York Times-published obituary writer. David Laros is an international piano entertainer, musical theatre composer, director and performer.
