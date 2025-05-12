MY GHOSTS to be Presented at Don't Tell Mama NYC in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Erica & David Laros & Jay Michaels Global Communications will present selections from the new musical, MY GHOSTS. One Night Only Thursday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. at Don't Tell Mama NYC.

In this fantastical dark comedy, acclaimed author Cab Curio struggles to defeat his inner critics: the ghosts of Shakespeare, Marlowe, and Wilson, while seeking help from Lenore, the clocktower ghost, before his time runs out. Erica Laros, book; David Laros, Music & Lyrics; featuring Jonathan Grice, Alyssa Rose Germaine, Lauren Katherine Pothier, and David Laros. Event directed by Richard Carey Ford. $25.00 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person (CASH ONLY). Food Menu Available; Seating from 6:15pm (approx. running time: 65 minutes)

Erica Elsa Laros is a book writer, artist, poet, and New York Times-published obituary writer. David Laros is an international piano entertainer, musical theatre composer, director and performer.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 12% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 11% Vote Now!