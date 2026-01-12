MOST OF MY MOMS ARE GAY Returns To Caveat NYC This March

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a sold-out premiere, Most of My Moms Are Gay is returning to Caveat for two encore performances on March 31 at 7:00 PM and April 27 at 7:00 PM. With music by Abby Goldfarb and Jody Shelton, lyrics and book by Abby Goldfarb, and directed by Eddie Grey, the show explores identity, family, and the strange pressure of having an iconic origin story (turkey baster included).

Abby is the daughter of five mothers (mostly lesbians). Turkey-basted into existence, her immaculate-conception-adjacent origin story has always defined her. But when your conception is iconic, you become the mystery. Cue: identity crisis. There's gay divorce, coming out as straight, OCD, Jewishness and Germans who fetishize it, and career heartache. And instead of going to therapy, Abby wrote this musical.

The upcoming performances offer theatergoers another chance to experience the piece in Caveat's intimate downtown setting. Caveat, known for presenting smart, genre-bending work at the intersection of theater and comedy, provides a fitting home for the show's return engagement.

Tickets are on sale now for Most of My Moms Are Gay at Caveat on March 31 and April 27 at 7:00 PM