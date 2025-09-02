MOIPEI Comes to 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present MOIPEI in MOIPEI ♥♥♥ NYC on September 23, 2025 at 7pm. Ever since their NYC debut at the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention in 2021, their name has become synonymous with quality concerts, heavenly vocals and authentic performances. Their performances brought continual praise in many venues in NYC as well as the Kennedy Center, Opera Houses, Symphonies and PACs across the country. Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei from Nairobi, Kenya, sing an eclectic mix of styles based in the American Songbook. This lively concert runs the gamut of the American Songbook, Broadway, pop, spirituals, swing and even a spotlight on Kenyan folk songs. The concert includes favorite songs: The Wind Beneath My Wings, Take Me Back to Manhattan, Imagine, NYC, Jambo Bwana, Sunday, Sing for Your Supper, Hit The Road Jack, and many more.

They will also debut an original song written for them by Philip D. Stern titled Everywhere, which will be released, in arrangement with NYSO Records, on all streaming services on September 23rd.

Mary, Maggy and Marta have been singing since a very young age in Kenya. Their arrival in NY a couple of years ago was met with high praise from critics, fellow performers, musicians and most importantly, audiences.

Phil Reno, music director/pianist is an award-winning music director, arranger, orchestrator and pianist on shows and films such as The Producers, Something Rotten, Cats, Promises, Promises and many, many more. He is well known as the accompanist to many Broadway stars. Michael Kuennen on bass has played with many symphonies and has graced the pits of many Broadway shows. Perry Cavari, drummer, has played for over 15 Broadway shows and several movies and is in demand by many top concert artists. The concert is written and directed by Matthew Inge (A Chorus Line).