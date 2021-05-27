Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MICHAEL KUSHNER SINGS HIS HITS FOR PRIDE Featuring Special Guest Alice Ripley to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below

Join Michael Kushner as he regales his glory days on Broadway (again, in his mind) while singing the tunes that made him famous (once again…in his mind).

May. 27, 2021  

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's supper club, will welcome back actor/photographer/producer Michael Kushner with his show Michael Kushner Sings His Hits For Pride on Wednesday, June 30, at 9:45 PM.

Join Broadway legend (in his mind) Michael Kushner as he regales his glory days on Broadway (again, in his mind) while singing the tunes that made him famous (once again... in his mind). This vaudevillian, gay romp is the perfect musical theater comedy way to celebrate Pride as we collectively recover from a global pandemic. This show was reviewed by The Jewish Journal as "not to be believed, mainly because we haven't seen it yet!" Enjoy personal and hysterical stories complete with tunes from musicals such as The Producers, I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road, Gypsy, and more.

With a special guest appearance from Alice Ripley, Michael Kushner Sings His Hits For Pride features Musical Direction by Debbie Tjong, Nate Hopkins on piano, Debbie Tjong on bass, Devon Medock on trumpet, and Joe Cogen on drums.

Michael Kushner Sings His Hits For Pride plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, June 30 at 9:45 PM. There is a $35-45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.54below.com


