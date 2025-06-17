Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MESHELLE & Mike Troy will return to Joe's Pub at The Public Theater next month. Award winning stand-up comedians MESHELLE "The Indie Mom of Comedy" (Nickelodeon, STARz, TruTV and a home-birthing mother of 3) and Mike Troy (HBO, Comedy Central, TruTV and a father of 5) have their separate philosophies on parenting. MESHELLE and Mike Troy with a LIVE band in tow, unpack the nuances, missteps, challenges, benefits, and hilarity of parenting! Friends forever they come together for an unforgettable comedy and musical experience - and with 8 children between them, it's safe to say, one of them knows a thing or two about parenting... or NOT!

MESHELLE is a wife, mother of 3, and sought after comedienne whose appearances include: Nickelodeon's Search for the Funniest Mom in America 3 (Hosted by Roseanne Barr), Martin Lawrence Presents: THE FIRST AMENDMENT STAND UP (STARz), THE BLACKLIST: 20 Most Notable and Notorious Moments of 2009 & 2010 (TV-ONE); BET News Presents; Obama: Journey to the White House, as well as BET's ComicView (2014), ASPIRE TV (LaffMobb Presents:We Got Next, 2014) The WORD Network (Soulaughable Comedy Series) (NBC, syndicated Documentary) Walk a Mile In My Shoes: 90 Year Look at The NAACP MESHELLE pioneered the role of "Michelle" (portrayed by Kimberly Elise in the film adaptation) in the hit Stage Play "Woman Thou Art Loosed" written by TD Jakes and Terry McFadden.

The performance is on July 11 @ 9:30 PM.

Comments