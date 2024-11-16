MERCH TAKES THE STAGE to Play 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Merch Takes the Stage on November 18th at 9:30pm. Join Broadway's unsung heroes, the merch sellers, as they step out from behind the booths to belt out their favorite tunes in this one-night-only concert! Singing songs from the shows they work, this merchandise team is ready to rock!

Co-produced and conceived by Erin Clemente and Sam Rosenblatt, Merch Takes the Stage features Jordan Davis, Haley DeBattista, Mary Catherine Fehrenbacher, Amelia Firestone, Stephanie Fuentes, Grayson James, Cody Jordan, Carlye Messman, William Meurer, Joel Morel, James Powers, Melony Reyes, and Matt Rodriguez, as well as Clemente and Rosenblatt themselves. With music direction by John Byrd and musical arrangements by Elspeth Collard, come hear the songs of Broadway, past and present.

Merch Takes the Stage plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 18th at 9:30. Cover charges are $29 (includes $1.50 facility fee + 10% ticket fee) - $73 (includes $1.50 facility fee + 10% ticket fee). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

