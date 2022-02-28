MARK WILLIAM: BACK WITH A BEAT to Play Return Engagement at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Award-winning vocalist and recording artist, Mark William, will play a return engagement at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana, on March 25th and March 26th at 7:30pm. Following his triumphant debut there this past summer, Mark is back with his new show, "Mark William: Back With A Beat".

Mark William hits the stage like a lightning bolt! Putting his own unique, youthful spin on a golden-age crooner styling, Mark performs a collection of timeless songs from Broadway, The Great American Songbook and beyond. Such iconic tunes include "The Girl From Ipanema," "The Look of Love," "Over The Rainbow," and "On A Clear Day."

With his glossy approach, he glides from Jule Styne to Peter Allen to Harold Arlen with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. He hypnotizes with a set of enduring classics, i??ltered through Mark's youthful perspective and talent set. The show is distinctly new-age romantic, yet still evocative of the golden-age cinematic glamour.

Mark is the winner of two Broadway World awards: Best Debut Act, and Best Independent Recording for his critically acclaimed album, Mark William: Come Croon With Me, released by Yellow Sound Label. The recording was hailed as the "Album of The Year" by Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio) and can be enjoyed wherever you stream music.

This past September, Mark made his highly anticipated return to New York City, his home base, and The Green Room 42. He repeatedly brought sold-out audiences to their feet with his thrilling vocals and electrifying choreography.

On Saturday, October 2nd, he had the honor of singing "God Bless America" at Yankee Stadium and this past Valentine's Day, with a sold-out audience, he debuted his concert of classic romantic songs called "Mark William: Love Sings!".

Look for Mark's Spring 2022 concert tour, which will take him from coast to coast. Again, "Mark William: Back With A Beat" will open at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael March 25th and 26th. This show is directed by Preston and Richard Ridge with arrangements by Clint Edwards and musical direction by Matthew Lowy.

Tickets for "Mark William: Back With A Beat" are available at: www.feinsteinshc.com