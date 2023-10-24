MARGARET CURRY In THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN: Thursday, November 30, 7:00PM At LAURIE BEECHMAN THEATRE!

Featuring compositions by Johnny Mercer, Yip Harburg, Chaka Khan, Roy Orbison, Jimmy Webb, and more.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

MARGARET CURRY In THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN: Thursday, November 30, 7:00PM At LAURIE BEECHMAN THEATRE!

Award-winning actress Margaret Curry returns to the cabaret stage to examine The Space In-Between through story and song. With joy and courage, she explores, stimulates, and delights in the universe between the present and the future, the good and the bad, hope and what's-to-come. Always seeking to dive and dig deep into all things human, ever-curious about why we do what we do, she strives to remind and cajole herself and her audiences to fly higher.

 

Through compositions by Johnny Mercer, Yip Harburg, Chaka Khan, Roy Orbison, Jimmy Webb, and more, Curry tells her story (and some of ours) with musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums. The Space In-Between is directed by Lina Koutrakos.

 

As a singer, Margaret Curry has shared the stage with such luminaries as Leslie Uggams, Carol Channing, Billy Stritch, Amanda Green, and Ann Hampton Callaway. She has appeared as a soloist or featured performer at the Kaplan Auditorium at Lincoln Center, the Allen Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Hudson Guild Theatre, and many of NYC's cabaret venues. Outside of NYC, she has performed at Davenport's in Chicago, IL, and The Jazz Cave in Nashville, TN.

 

Newer-than-not to the cabaret stage, TheaterMania said she is a "fine cabaret artist and …she is already exceptional.”

 

Also an award-winning actress, director, producer, and writer, Curry has extensive training and experience on stage and on camera, including 300 + performances as Titania in the Off-Broadway hit Fools in Love, The Musical and two Equity National tours playing Karin in the musical Church Basement Ladies. Most recently, Curry played Susan Baker in the holiday feature film Merry Good Enough, which had its North American premiere at the prestigious New Hampshire Film Festival on October 12, 2023, where it won “Best NH Narrative Feature.” Written by Caroline Keene, and directed by Keene with Dan Kennedy, the film is slated for a North America TVOD (Apple/Amazon/Dish) release on December 19, 2023.




