Photos: MARILYN MAYE Makes The Holiday at Birdland Theater

Living legend Marilyn Maye is playing her usual end-of-the-year shows at Birdland this week, with her final night being New Year's Eve at a special time, to help Birdland and its lucky patrons ring in 2024. Last night the multiple award winner who debuted her solo Carnegie Hall show this year opened in the Birdland Theater, and Broadway World Cabaret had two representatives on hand. Rob Lester's review is forthcoming but, here, our resident photographer Conor Weiss offers his artistic view of yet another grand night of singing by Marvelous Marilyn Maye. Enjoy Conor's photos below and catch Marilyn Maye tonight, December 29th, at 7:00 and 9:30 pm, tomorrow night, December 30th, at 7:00 and 9:30 pm, and Sunday night, December 31st at 7 pm with Marilyn Maye'S NEW YEAR'S EVE EXTRAVAGANZA at 11:00 PM. All details on all shows can be found on the Birdland website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.