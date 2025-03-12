Lynne Charnay to Celebrate 100th Birthday With Performance at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the evening of her 100th birthday, legendary performer Lynne Charnay will take the stage at Don't Tell Mama. At 7:00 PM, before a sold-out audience, Charnay will deliver a performance like no other-an intimate, deeply personal evening of music that transcends time, performed with a lifetime's worth of experience, wit, and heart.

With nothing more than a stool, a glass of white wine, and her trusted Musical Director Rolf Barnes at the piano, Charnay will perform 24 handpicked songs from some of the most gifted songwriters of all time, including Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, Jerome Kern, Jerry Herman, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill, Billy Strayhorn, Johnny Mercer, and the Gershwins, among many others.

Charnay, who was featured on CBS Sunday Morning News in "Forever Young", their feature on longevity, has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning Broadway, film, television, and international cabaret. She has shared the stage with icons such as Joel Grey, Theodore Bikel, Fred Gwynne, Morris Carnovsky, Shelley Berman, Claudette Colbert, and Eileen Heckart. She has worked under the direction of Harold Prince, James Lapine, Robert Wise, Terry Gilliam, Barbara Streisand, Bob Balaban, Ted Mann, Jose Quintero, Gerald Freedman, Jerry Herman and Liviu Ciulei.

Her performances have drawn standing ovations in New York, London, Paris, Moscow, Los Angeles, Charleston, Santa Fe, and beyond.

"What keeps me going?" Charnay muses. "Endless curiosity and a 'gratitude attitude'. I know I'm lucky, and I treasure every moment. The people I meet along the way bring joy and friendship that I appreciate completely."

The New York Times' John Wilson called her "perfection". Rex Reed wrote, "If sauce and seasoning are your ingredients of choice, Lynne Charnay is the Gourmet Meal you've been waiting for." She's been compared to Mabel Mercer by Time Out, Backstage, and Applause.

While the April 1st performance at Don't Tell Mama is already sold out, those lucky enough to have secured a ticket are in for an unforgettable evening. For those who missed out - Charnay isn't done yet. She's just added a second performance on April 2, at 7PM at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York City. Tickets are available now for this second show.

