Lucille Carr-Kaffashan Returns To Don't Tell Mama Friday, September 27

Bistro and MAC Hanson Award winning vocalist,Lucille Carr-Kaffashan, returns to Don't Tell Mama this fall with her latest cabaret show, How The Light Gets In. Performances are scheduled on Friday, September 27 at 7 pm, Thursday,October 17 at 7 pm, and Sunday, October 27 at 3:30 pm. Music director Jeff Cubeta on piano and back-up vocals is joined by Sean Harkness on guitar and Matt Scharfglass on bass.

With direction by David Hilder, show features the work of male singer-songwriters who use their art to give voice to the feelings and experiences that men are typically discouraged from expressing in our society. It includes a mix of joyful, moving, andthought-provoking songs by artists such as Billy Joel, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Leonard Cohen, Darius Rucker and others whose work shines a spotlight on the challenges and meaning of men's lives.

In 2017, Carr-Kaffashan won a Bistro Award for Outstanding Theme Show for her previous cabaret outing, Unwritten, Celebrating 21st Century Female Singer-Songwriters. Her two prior shows were explorations of the music of The Beatles and of 1970s female singer-songwriters. She performed for a number of years in the regional theater productions of the New Jersey-based Entertainers Theater before developing her first cabaret act. Since her Don't Tell Mama debut in 1999, Carr-Kaffashan has presented eleven different one-woman shows at clubs in New York City, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, including Mama Rose's, The Encore, Helen's, Odette's, The Stockton Inn, Bob Egan's Cabaret Supper Club, and The RRazz Room. She has also appeared as a guest performer in special productions at the Laurie Beechman Theater, The Metropolitan Room and 53 Above in NYC, at Tim McCloone's Supper Club in Asbury Park, NJ and at Dino's Backstage in Glenside, PA.

There is a $20 music charge ($15 for MAC and American Popular Song Society members), plus a two-drink minimum at each performance. Reservations can be made by calling 212-757-0788 after 4 pm, or online at https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5584-lucille-carr-kaffashan

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street in New York City, between 8th and 9th Avenues.





