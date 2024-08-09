Lola Tung & More to Join 54 SINGS GREEK MYTHS This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Greek Myths on August 11, 2024, at 9:30 pm.

Bless my soul, Broadway's on a roll! Producers Joshua Turchin, Josie Axelson, Ryan Greenberg Failla, and their ensemble of Broadway performers with special guest Lola Tung are "Bouncing Off The Walls" in excitement to bring their celebration of the biggest Greek Myth musicals to 54 Below in 54 Sings Greek Myths! Come along our journey to Hadestown, Xanadu, the underworld and beyond to honor classic tales of giant spiders, magic swords, and lots of frogs. Along the "Road to Hell," who knows what you'll find... and that's the gospel truth!

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

The cast features Josie Axelson, Swayam Bhatia ("Zombies 4", "Mighty Ducks", "Succession"), L.R. Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime), Julia Macchio (Flashdance the Musical national tour, "Cobra Kai"), Elizabeth Mandell, Clark Mantilla (Holy Rollers), Mia Rose, Graham Stevens (Spamalot, Beetlejuice), Isabella Scolaro, Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong), Gabriela Torres, Lola Tung (Hadestown, "The Summer I Turned Pretty") and Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl).

Band members are: Joshua Turchin (Piano), Dave D'aranjo (Bass), Neal Rosenthal (Guitar), and AJ Kostromina (Drums). Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

54 Sings Greek Myths plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 11 at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org.

Tickets may be purchased directly from 54 Below: 54below.org/GreekMyths

MORE ABOUT Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, writer, and social media influencer. Select theater credits: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), two Broadway national tours, Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical (TrevorLIVE LA and Original Off-Broadway Cast), The Pill (Off-Broadway), Ludlow Ladd at the Winter Rhythms Festival 2021 (Ludlow Ladd), many developmental works (lab/readings), Broadway/Off-Broadway cast recordings, iHeartRadio (comedy voiceovers), various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar. TV/Film: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon), 13: The Musical (Netflix), "Schmigadoon!" (Apple TV+), and "CoComelon." As a musician: Joshua was the rehearsal accompanist for the Off-Broadway musical, Stranger Sings!, and has music-directed numerous cabarets at The Green Room 42, and 54 Below. As a composer/writer, Joshua's original musical, The Perfect Fit, was live-streamed in concert from New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records, with more exciting news to come! Joshua is the host and creator of the hit web series, The Early Night Show, on the Broadway Podcast Network. Joshua's original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Tiktok/Instagram/YouTube: @joshuaturchin.

