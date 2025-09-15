Liza Suzanna to Present BACK TO BAR/BAT MITZVAH at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present Liza Suzanna and stars from Fiddler on the Roof and more in Back to Bar/Bat Mitzvah on Tuesday, October 28, at 9:30pm.

The producer and director of the show, Liza Suzanna, will be singing her viral Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley to celebrate 10 years since she performed it at her Bat Mitzvah. Paul Rigano, the music director and pianist for Back to Bar/Bat Mitzvah, has worked on several Broadway shows, such as recent revivals of Funny Girl, The Music Man, and West Side Story.

The show will consist of a stellar cast, singing songs they wish they could have sung or did sing at their Bar or Bat Mitzvah. The cast will include Jenna Barricklo (Paw Patrol national tour), Jordan Bunshaft (That Physics Show Off-Broadway), Hayley Brooke Feinstein (Fiddler on the Roof Broadway and first Broadway national tour of Shrek), Olivia Cull, Casey Esbin (Cocomelon Live! JJ’s Journey tour and My Heart In A Suitcase national tour), Andrew Geher, Yael Karoly, Alison Kessler, Lauren Nathens, Lily Pierce, Lison Tunick, and Maddy Wenig (Fugitive Songs: A Song Cycle Off-Broadway). With performances of songs from musicals such as The Music Man to Wicked to pop songs like Maria by Justin Bieber, the show will be a joyous event you won’t want to miss.

Back to Bar/Bat Mitzvah plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 28th, 2025 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees).

MORE ABOUT LIZA SUZANNA

Liza Suzanna is an actor, singer, dancer, and writer who made her Off-Broadway debut in Anne Frank, a Musical, as part of the ensemble. She was also the understudy for all the female characters and performed as Margot Frank for several nights. Liza was a part of the NYU Tisch class of 2024, where she received a BFA in drama. At NYU Tisch, Liza studied at the Atlantic Acting School and Stonestreet Studios. Liza loves to write comedy and make people laugh. She is currently writing a comedic movie about her Broadway Bat Mitzvah that will include her Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley. She has gone viral on social media for her Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley clips. You can check them out on her Instagram @liza_suzanna_journey.