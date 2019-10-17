Lineup Announced For First Annual Broadway Scares

St. Andrews Theater announces Broadway Scares on Halloween night, in benefit of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, at a secret location on the waterfront in Astoria will feature special guests Lillias White, Sasha Allen, Ari Groover and Jaime Cepero.

The ensemble will feature Vanjah Boikai, Joie Giordano, Sheldon Henry, Antoine Hodge, Jamie Hartmann Homs, Tyrone Jackson, Tyler Jent, Kelsey Madsen, Kristina Nicole Miller, Lauren Palmeri, Christina Rinaldo, and Karley Willocks. The production is created and directed by Chris Fink (House of Yes, Speakeasy Dollhouse, The Box) and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre (Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton).

The immersive Halloween event will feature live performances by Broadway artists, a costume contest offering winners tickets to Broadway shows, and DJs from across the world culminating in an evening of revelry in support of BC/EFA.

Tickets start at $35. For tickets, click here.

For additional information, email broadwayscares@gmail.com





