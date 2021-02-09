Lillias White, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Deanne Stewart And More Star In KINGS AND QUEENS OF SOUL Concert

ANTHONYKEN, LLC. has announcedthe return of their tribute concert KINGS AND QUEENS OF SOUL: A TRIBUTE CONCERT TO THE PIONEERS OF SOUL MUSIC which will be available starting Valentine's Day, February 14th on Amazon Prime and www.ANTHONYKEN.com. This performance was filmed pre-COVID with a live audience at the Triad Theatre. ANTHONYKEN present this concert free of charge to the public and donations are welcome on the website.

KINGS & QUEENS OF SOUL: A TRIBUTE CONCERT TO THE PIONEERS OR SOUL MUSIC is the soul stirring concert featuring vocalists in New York City spanning from the Church Choirs to the Broadway Stage. This show will have you up on your feet as you listen to classics delivered from all of the Kings and Queens: Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, Luther Vandross, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, Johnny Gill, Lenny Williams, Gladys Knight, Mary J. Blige and many more!

KINGS AND QUEENS OF SOUL premiered Spring, 2018 and has returned to The Triad Theater to SOLD OUT audiences. This live concert will consist of some of Broadway & music's biggest stars which includes TONY Award Winner Lillias White, R&B Recording Star MONIFAH, Actress Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge, An Evening With Phyllis Hyman), Actress DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Actress Rashidra Scott (Company, Ain't Too Proud), Actor Anthony Wayne (Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, City Center's A Chorus Line), Actress Angela Birchett (Color Purple Tour & Lifetime "The Clark Sisters" Movie), Singer Durrell Wells, Recording Artist Annette Taylor, Singer Mika, Singer Burgandy Williams (X Factor UK, 2018), Singer Pepper Solana (A Soulful Christmas), Singer Vincent Hale (A Soulful Christmas), Singer Kareema Khouri (Queens of Soul), Singer Ryan Love & Singer Ron Anthony.

The live stream will be shown EXCLUSIVELY on AMAZON PRIME & www.AnthonyKen.com .

KINGS & QUEENS OF SOUL: A TRIBUTE CONCERT TO THE PIONEERS OF SOUL MUSIC reunites the creative team behind the hit musicals Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, An Evening With Phyllis Hyman & A Soulful Christmas: A Groovy Musical Revue. KINGS AND QUEENS OF SOUL is created by Kendrell Bowman and Anthony Wayne and directed by Mr. Bowman. Impeccable background vocalists for the event will be Rahmel McDade (Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical), Cenophia Mitchell (Queens Of Soul), Sheneatha Frison & Chloe Thompson. Leading the band as Music Director is Joel Desroches with TJ Griffin on Drums, David Holder on Bass and Brett Calder on Guitar.