Lianne Dobbs Debuts WHY CAN'T A WOMAN…? On Wednesday, November 16 At 54 Below

Performer Lianne Marie Dobbs' evening of feminism and music, Why CAN'T A Woman...?, plays at 54 Below on Wednesday, November 16th at 7 PM. Music director is Ron Abel, with additional guest musicians Kendra Jo Brook, Amanda Morrill, Luke Darnell and guest vocals and choreography by Luis Villabon.

Dobbs presents an evening of Broadway leading-men's songs and standards, served up with a twist of SHE, raisingg a glass to the musical strength and lyrical beauty of women through classic Broadway songs, including "Something's Coming", "How to Handle a Woman" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," plus humorous and thought-provoking insights from celebrated feminists.

Dobbs was lauded as one of the "Best Vocalists of the Decade" by BroadwayWorld in 2020. Her debut album Everything Old is New Again reached the 'Top Ten Vocal Albums of the Year' list in multiple publications. She is a genuine feminist from San Francisco with a penchant for used bookstores and a love of songs from the Golden Era. Major acting credits include LES MISERABLES, Always... Patsy Cline, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Million Dollar Quartet, "The Gilded Age" (HBO), "Law & Order" and "The Equalizer."

There is a $35-60 cover charge and $25 food/ beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/LMD Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is located at 254 W 54th St, New York, NY