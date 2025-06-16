Lewis Flinn to Perform Live in Concert at Laurie Beechman Theater with Guests Julie Benko and Susanna Phillips

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning composer Lewis Flinn, along with special guests Julie Benko (Broadway's Funny Girl) and Susanna Phillips (Metropolitan Opera) will perform a one-night-only concert at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W 42nd St) this Friday, June 20 at 7PM, doors opening at 5:30PM.

Join Lewis and friends for an unforgettable evening of music, featuring songs from the Broadway-bound Hood and To Wong Foo, along with favorites from Up With America, Like Love, Lysistrata Jones, and more. Special guest Susanna Phillips will perform never-before-heard songs originally recorded for the Biden inauguration, as well as debut brand-new works by Flinn.

Music Director Brad Simmons will serve as the evening's pianist, joined by Biti Strauchn (Lysistrata Jones), lending her voice to the performances.

Lewis Flinn said: “I'm excited to share songs that span the range of my entire career- from my early years performing with my band to my current music theater writing”.

Lewis Flinn is a composer and lyricist known for his catchy melodies and innovative scores. His acclaimed Broadway musical Lysistrata Jones debuted in 2011 (with a book by Douglas Carter Beane) and also ran at The Dallas Theater Center and Off-Broadway with the Transport Group. It is currently licensed through Concord Theatricals. Other current projects with Beane include Hood (Asolo Theater 2022, Dallas Theater Center, Best Musical of Dallas 2017) and To Wong Foo (Hope Mill Theater, Manchester UK). Other musicals include Like Love (NYMF) and The Winner (Lyric Stage, Dallas).

Flinn has also composed scores and songs for over 50 Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions including Tony nominated The Little Dog Laughed, Fairycakes, Charles Busch's Die Mommie Die, The Divine Sister, The Tribute Artist (Drama Desk Nom for Best Music) and The Third Story. Other theaters include Playwrights Horizons, MCC, South Coast Rep, The Geffen Playhouse, The Cleveland Play House, The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, Lincoln Center Theater (Wendy Wasserstein's Old Money), Second Stage Theater, Barrington Stage Company and the Drama Dept. He has been a guest artist at Cornell, Dartmouth, The Boston Conservatory, The Royal Academy London and The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. A compilation of his “curtain call” cues was recently released and available on all streaming platforms.

In the world of TV and film, he recently composed the score and title songs for Charles Busch's The 6th Reel currently on Apple TV. He also composed the themes and music for the TV shows “Power of 10” and “Million Dollar Password” nationally and internationally as well as scores for dozens of national commercials.

He is a graduate of Princeton University and lives in New York with husband, Douglas Carter Beane, and their children, Cooper and Gaby, and dogs, Lucky and Albert.

Comments