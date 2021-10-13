Levonia to Make Green Room 42 Debut in LEVONIA'S CHRISTMAS SEX-TACULAR

Gender-bending drag chanteuse, Levonia, will make her Green Room 42 debut in Levonia's Christmas Sex-tacular, a night of comedy and filthy song parodies. For this one-night-only event, Levonia will be joined by special guest, SNL's Bowen Yang and music director and pianist, Lance Horne. Come hear Levonia mangle - er - put her own sex-tacular spin - on songs like All I Want For Christmas and It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year as well as pop classics by David Bowie, Prince, Madonna/">Madonna and other beloved recording artists.

WHEN: Sunday, December 5th at 7PM

WHERE: Green Room 42, 570 10th Avenue, NY, NY 10036

Details/">Details/xPIspnOuX62mzEOsAWIv/1638748800000">PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!

Levonia is the bearded drag alter-ego of comedian Greg Scarnici, who currently works as an Associate Producer at Saturday Night Live and who has been seen on 30 Rock, in the feature film, A Star Is Born as well as in numerous viral videos. He is also the author of the books, I Hope My Mother Doesn't Read This, Dungeons and Drag Queens, Hot Rods and Sex in Drag. His alter ego, Levonia, exploded onto the pop culture scene with the release of her viral music video, So Cunt in 2013 and has since entertained audiences in New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Fire Island with her cabaret shows, Gender Fluids and Levonia's XXXmas Hollagay Concert Extravaganza. Levonia is thrilled to debut her latest "live progrum" at Green Room 42. (Twitter/FB/Instagram/YouTube: @gregscarnici / @thelevonia)