Lesli Margherita Returns to RULE Her Kingdom at The Green Room 42

Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro, Matilda, Dames at Sea) returns to The Green Room 42 for one night only on Saturday August 10th at 7:00p with RULE.

She is a QUEEN. She is a BROAD. She RULES.

"Queen" Lesli Margherita returns to the GreenRoom 42 with a new take on her signature cabaret show.

With her take-no-prisoners attitude and self-deprecating humor, Margherita "inspires", "uplifts", and "slaps you across the face" -- and let's be honest, everyone needs a good slap across the face every once in a while.

From memorable favorites with a twist to new stories bound to become classics, Margherita's 70 minute show-stopping set will leave you screaming, "YASSSS!!!".

Written by Margherita, RULE will be directed and produced by Lauren Bass, featuring musical direction and arrangements by Brett Ryback. Cameisha Cotton and Nicole Vande Zande will provide additional vocals. Ryback will lead a band featuring Steve Picataggio, Joseph Wallace and Micah Burgess.

Rule plays one night only, Saturday August 10th at 7:00p at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave., 4th Floor, inside YOTEL). Tickets start at $30, with no food or drink min. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit leslimargherita.com or thegreenroom42.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You