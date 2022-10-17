Leslee Warren Wins 8th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Contest

Leslee Warren came out on top of the 8th annual "Tomatoes Got Talent" contest at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street, on Tue October 11. The runner-ups were Mary Calamia, Marge Helenchild, Jean Marcley and Aleta St. James. Co-produced and hosted by Randie Levine-Miller (who also performed), and Cheryl Benton, the publisher of the lifestyle media company Thethreetomatoes.com, which sponsors the contest, the 8th annual "Tomatoes Got Talent" featured performances in a variety of styles by each of the 12 finalists.

The judges for this year's finals were the stage, film and television actress (and two-time Tony nominee) Beth Fowler; the Tony Award-winning producer Pat Addiss, and the multi award-winning cabaret/jazz singer, host and columnist Sue Matsuki. Making guest appearances during the evening's show were Alice Levine, who was a runner-up in 2014; the beloved cabaret icon Sidney Myer; and R&B sensation Kathy Waters, the 2016 winner. The show's music director was Paul Chamlin.

In her day job, Warren, is an administrator at an investment bank.

Open to talented women over 40 who have made their marks and their livings outside of the entertainment world, "Tomatoes Got Talent" is sponsored and produced by TheThreeTomatoes.com with additional support from prime sponsors "All That Buzz with Victoria" (YouTube series), and OsteoStrong of Park Avenue. A portion of the contest's proceeds benefit The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The Runner Ups were:

Mary Calamia is a psychotherapist in private practice

Marge Helenchild is a retired licensed massage therapist

Jean Marcley has been blind for over 60 years and loves doing standup. She also conducts workshops on self-esteem and teaches line dancing.

Aleta St. James is a nationally renowned energy healer and author

The Other Finalists were:

Ellen Autwarter is a lawyer who does marketing for a law firm.

Pam Hamilton is a music teacher of string instruments at the Promise Academy in Harlem

Mimi Lines is a recently retired commercial real estate lawyer

Ellen Orchid is a retired psychiatrist who did her residency at Bellevue.

Deborah Raymar is a retired speech-language teacher in NYC

Judy Wong in an International English Educator, a life coach and energy healer

Deborah Zecher is a rabbi, one of the first 50 women ordained in this country.

Previous Tomatoes Got Talent winners are Robin Lyon Gardiner (2021), Christina Connors (2019), and Sheree Sano (2018).

"We've developed some cachet over the years, and our reputation continues to grow," says Levine-Miller, "Many started out to be performers, but segued into other careers, including doctors, psychologists, lawyers, corporate executives, teachers and entrepreneurs, to name a few.

Several participants and winners have used the contest to jump-start professional and semi-professional careers. Susan Mack an emerging bright star in New York cabaret scene has been nominated for a MAC best female vocalist award in 2019, and again this year for her "Music in the Air" show at Birdland. Tomatoes Got Talent alumi Angela Leone and Sheree Sano (the 2018 winner) also were 2019 MAC Award nominees, and Teresa Fischer was awarded the 2019 MAC Hanson Award. The 2019 runner-up Taffy Jaffe, a retired psychotherapist who passed away earlier this year, was enjoying new success as a rising New York comic. The 2020 Tomatoes contest was uprooted due to the pandemic, but the 2021 edition took place as planned in October 2021.

Levine-Miller has produced, hosted and entertained at countless star-studded musical entertainment events. Her regular "Randie's Roundtables" at Sardi's, (and now virtually as well), bring together theater insiders and major stars, for story-filled off-the-record lunches. (These are by invitation only.) Her theater column, "Broadway Babe," distributed by www.thethreetomatoes.com and www.theaterlife.com, consistently uncovers amazing clips, secrets, and insights about major stars past and present, to which she adds her own, often hilarious anecdotes.

Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton is growing the Thethreetomatoes franchise to include book publishing and special events. Through the popular online newsletter Thethreetomatoes.com ("The Insider's Website for Women Who Aren't Kids") she cheers women of all walks and ages to reach for new heights and experience new possibilities and adventures.

The 2022 event at The Triad Theatre, which was sold out in person, was also live-streamed.