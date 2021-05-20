Leola Resumes Green Room 42 Residency May 27th With LADY LAND: OPEN 4 BIZNESS!

One of New York City's most original, entertaining, and strangely (or not-so-strangely) thought-provoking nightclub acts returns to the city next week when Leola returns to The Green Room 42 for a new year of regular performances. TGR42 frontman and booker, Daniel Dunlow, saw something special in the act that is equal parts comedy, drag, and storytelling, and booked Leola into the Midtown Manhattan nightspot for a year-long residency that began in 2018. That residency went so well that Leola was invited back for a second year, a year that saw the club closed for a health crisis that affected everyone in show business. The Green Room 42 was one of the first Manhattan cabaret rooms to return after the pandemic, and Leola is ready to resume her work "savin' souls, one cabaret room at a time."

Leola is a septuagenarian redneck lesbian from Waycross Georgia who manages the deli counter at the Piggly Wiggly and shares a double-wide trailer with her ex-husband, also an employee at the Piggly Wiggly. Each of Leola's different shows explores the story of her late-in-life coming out, the history that led her to that moment, her devotion to Jesus and Kelly Clarkson, and the importance of Pride, family, self-acceptance, and love exchanged between friends, disciples, and the strangers who will become friends and disciples.

From her first introduction to the world, Will Nolan's LEOLA garnered fans and followers with her quirky points of view, individual sense of humor, and humanity. Always with comedy and pathos, every Leola show pokes fun at society, comments on politicians, and teaches lessons about love and acceptance. Nolan's creation and her shows were voted BEST SPOKEN WORD ACT by audiences in the Broadway World Cabaret Audience Awards. For information on the return of the beloved comedy/storytelling act, please see the press release below, including links to tickets and all of Leola's social media.

A VACCINATED, AWARD-WINNING LEOLA RETURNS TO GREEN ROOM 42 ON MAY 27

2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winner and New York's favorite senior citizen redneck lesbian, LEOLA, returns to The Green Room 42 on May 27 at 7 pm in an ALL-NEW spectacular spectacle, LADY LAND: OPEN 4 BIZNESS!



As Georgia's sweetest peach says, "2020 spanked us all hard but I am back in the Big Apple to turn your frown around in a celebration of everything we didn't get to celebrate in 2020. Think Holiday Inn with less singing, little dancing, and no blackface. There's a lot to squeeze in, but my old lady land is wide open and always up for a challenge. Plus, one lucky audience member will win a gently-used roll of toilet paper!"

LEOLA is the creation of Will Nolan, a writer/performer who lives in Northern New Jersey with his husband and son.

Photos of Leola by Michael Kaplan-Nolan