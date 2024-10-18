News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lena Moy-Borgen Is Back With A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS STORY

Join Lena as she brings her classic jokes, show tunes and mash ups to an all American subject - Christmas!

By: Oct. 18, 2024
Lena Moy-Borgen Is Back With A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS STORY Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lena Moy-Borgen will return to Don't Tell Mama with A Very Jewish Christmas Story on December 10, 12 and 13 at 7pm.

LATEST NEWS

Interview: The Sound Between Reimagines Choral Storytelling in Rautavaara's VIGILIA
See Beth Leavel, Linda Eder & More at 54 Below Next Week
SPOOKTACULAR Comes to the Green Room 42
WHAT I LEARNED AT BERNIE'S Comes to the Green Room 42

"The red-spangled-gowned dynamo known as Lena Moy-Borgen" is back with a new show, perfect for a nice Jewish girl - it's all about Christmas! Join her as she brings her classic jokes, show tunes and mash ups to an all American subject - Christmas! Whether you love or hate Christmas, this is the show for you.

Reserve your tickets now!

Dec 10 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8675-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewish-christmas-story-12-10-24

Dec 12 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8676-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewsih-christmas-story-12-12-24

Dec 13 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8677-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewsih-christmas-story-12-13-24




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos