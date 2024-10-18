Lena Moy-Borgen Is Back With A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS STORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lena Moy-Borgen will return to Don't Tell Mama with A Very Jewish Christmas Story on December 10, 12 and 13 at 7pm.

"The red-spangled-gowned dynamo known as Lena Moy-Borgen" is back with a new show, perfect for a nice Jewish girl - it's all about Christmas! Join her as she brings her classic jokes, show tunes and mash ups to an all American subject - Christmas! Whether you love or hate Christmas, this is the show for you.

Reserve your tickets now!

Dec 10 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8675-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewish-christmas-story-12-10-24

Dec 12 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8676-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewsih-christmas-story-12-12-24

Dec 13 tickets - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8677-lena-moy-borgen-a-very-jewsih-christmas-story-12-13-24

Comments