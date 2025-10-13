Laurie Beechman Theatre Unveils Halloween Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The newly revamped Laurie Beechman Theatre has revealed its line-up of Halloween shows from Tony-nominated Broadway stars, drag artists, and more!

The Joe Iconis Haunted Halloween Special (Thurs, Oct 30 + Fri, Oct 31)

The tradition continues - This devilish celebration of rock and roll fun will feature songs from spooky musicals, cuts from obscure horror flicks, Halloween-themed Iconis originals, and a body bag full of holiday classics. Join Joe Iconis and Family for the rowdiest Halloween show in musical theatre!

Carey: The Emancipation of Mimi (Sun, Oct 26 + Thurs, Oct 30 + Fri, Oct 31)

Carey White moves things with her mind, Mariah Carey moves people with her voice - together, you get Stephen King's classic horror story told through the hits of the elusive chanteuse! Starring Hailee Kaleem Wright (currently appearing as Satine in Moulin Rouge on Broadway), written by Alexander Cruz (Moulin Rouge) and directed by Emilio Ramos (See What I Wanna See).

The Substance: Musical Parody (Sun, Oct 24, Mon, Oct 27, Tues, Oct 28, + Wed, Oct 29)

Remember, you are one (singular sensation) in this new musical parody inspired by the Academy Award winning gore-a-palooza. Drama Desk nominee Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway) and Jayke Workman (Chicago) star in the musical, directed by Sam LaFrage (Slam Frank) and written by Jamie Lyn Beatty (StarKid), Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars), and Jonathan Hogue (Stranger Sings).

Sargent's Broadway Horror Show (Wed, Oct 29)

Justin Sargent (Rock of Ages, Hamilton) starred on Broadway as Spiderman…so you know he has great horror stories! Joined by some of Broadway's favorite rockers from Wicked, Waitress, and more, they share their scariest (and most hilarious) backstage tales.

Sutton Lee Seymour in Witch, Please (Thurs, Oct 23)

She flies, she sings, she has flying monkeys! Sutton Lee Seymour serves campy comedy in this homage to all things Wizard of Oz, Wicked, and (Margaret) Hamilton!

An Evening of Hocus Pocus (Fri, Oct 17)

The Sanderson Sisters plan to take over NYC! Featuring live singing, all your favorite songs from both films, interactive comedy, and Summer Orlando, the #1 Winifred Sanderson impersonator, as seen in Hocus Pocus 2.

Jackie Cox is Evil Nurse Jackie (Wed, Oct 22)

The RuPaul's Drag Race favorite, and star of off-Broadway's Make Me Gorgeous, is back in a night that will leave you in stitches…literally.

Cabar-eh? presents Witches, Bitches, and Misunderstood Women (Fri, Oct 24)

A sharp, witty cabaret celebrating powerful women who wore the label “villain” with pride.

Kiki-Ball Change: We're in Hell (Mon, Oct 27)

A devilishly funny, campy descent through the nine circles of Dante's Inferno from one of NYC's most favorite, and ridiculous, queens.