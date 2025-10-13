Laurie Beechman Theatre Unveils Halloween Programming

The Joe Iconis Haunted Halloween Special will take place on October 30 and 31.
The newly revamped Laurie Beechman Theatre has revealed its line-up of Halloween shows from Tony-nominated Broadway stars, drag artists, and more!
The tradition continues - This devilish celebration of rock and roll fun will feature songs from spooky musicals, cuts from obscure horror flicks, Halloween-themed Iconis originals, and a body bag full of holiday classics. Join Joe Iconis and Family for the rowdiest Halloween show in musical theatre!
Carey White moves things with her mind, Mariah Carey moves people with her voice - together, you get Stephen King's classic horror story told through the hits of the elusive chanteuse! Starring Hailee Kaleem Wright (currently appearing as Satine in Moulin Rouge on Broadway), written by Alexander Cruz (Moulin Rouge) and directed by Emilio Ramos (See What I Wanna See).
Remember, you are one (singular sensation) in this new musical parody inspired by the Academy Award winning gore-a-palooza. Drama Desk nominee Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway) and Jayke Workman (Chicago) star in the musical, directed by Sam LaFrage (Slam Frank) and written by Jamie Lyn Beatty (StarKid), Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars), and Jonathan Hogue (Stranger Sings).
Justin Sargent (Rock of Ages, Hamilton) starred on Broadway as Spiderman…so you know he has great horror stories! Joined by some of Broadway's favorite rockers from Wicked, Waitress, and more, they share their scariest (and most hilarious) backstage tales.
She flies, she sings, she has flying monkeys! Sutton Lee Seymour serves campy comedy in this homage to all things Wizard of Oz, Wicked, and (Margaret) Hamilton!
The Sanderson Sisters plan to take over NYC! Featuring live singing, all your favorite songs from both films, interactive comedy, and Summer Orlando, the #1 Winifred Sanderson impersonator, as seen in Hocus Pocus 2.
The RuPaul's Drag Race favorite, and star of off-Broadway's Make Me Gorgeous, is back in a night that will leave you in stitches…literally.
Cabar-eh? presents Witches, Bitches, and Misunderstood Women (Fri, Oct 24)
A sharp, witty cabaret celebrating powerful women who wore the label “villain” with pride.
A devilishly funny, campy descent through the nine circles of Dante's Inferno from one of NYC's most favorite, and ridiculous, queens.
Tucked beneath the legendary West Bank Café since 1978, the Laurie Beechman Theatre has long been a launchpad for theatrical talent. Originally the “Downstairs Theatre Bar” with Lewis Black as Playwright-in-Residence, it produced over 1,500 one-acts, showcasing early work by Aaron Sorkin and breakout performances by Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Nathan Lane, and more. It was the birthplace of Side Man and even where Stephen Sondheim debuted “Finishing the Hat” during Sunday in the Park with George rehearsals. Renamed for beloved Broadway star Laurie Beechman, the venue became a premier destination for cabaret, drag, comedy, and live performance, hosting legends from Joan Rivers (who performed 200+ sets there) to Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, and The Who. Now, under Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, the theatre has been reimagined with a bold all-blue disco-inspired design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell—blending late '70s Times Square grit with uptown polish.
