Lainie Kazan Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below Nov. 6

Join Tony Award nominee Lainie Kazan on Wednesday, November 6 at 7pm for a night of songs as she reflects on her life, her loves, her Broadway shows, TV series, and movies. Known for her memorable and audacious roles in My Favorite Year and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Lainie will dish on her career including the years she spent running Playboy Club nightclubs across the country. Back after her celebrated Feinstein's/54 Below solo earlier this year, Lainie's show is not to be missed!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Cover charges begin at $65 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





