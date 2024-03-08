La MaMa Experiments Play Reading Series to Present Paul Iacono's HIGH PRIEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La MaMa's “Experiments Play Reading Series” will present the first public reading of Paul Iacono's new play HIGH PRIEST for one night only on Monday, March 18 at 7:00 PM. The play is directed by Rachel Klein (The Gospel According to Heather, Grindr: The Opera). After the reading, there will be a Q&A with Factory Alumni Vincent Fremont, Former vice president of Andy Warhol Enterprises, Inc., and punk rock legend Danny Fields, discussing the play's lengthy development and future, the real people who inspired the characters, and the workings of the Factory.

About High Priest

HIGH PRIEST tells the story of Warhol Superstar Ondine (Robert Olivo) and his role in the rise and fall of the Silver Factory (Andy Warhol's legendary 1960s studio). Ondine, a brilliant young gay performance artist, also known as The Pope of the amphetamine people, comes to the Big Apple with one goal in mind: to become a star. He is discovered by Andy Warhol, who makes his dream come true when he turns Ondine into a Superstar and the reigning High Priest of his Factory. But at what cost? The story also features an ensemble of some of Andy Warhol's most outlandish and fascinating Superstars like Edie Sedgwick, Billy Name, Brigid Polk, Gerard Malanga, Paul Morrissey, Lou Reed, Nico, Valerie Solanas, and more. HIGH PRIEST is an epic rollercoaster through the Silver Sixties and beyond.

The cast includes Paul Iacono (Ondine), Andy Mientus (Andy Warhol), Alexa Xioufaridou Moster (Edie Sedgwick), Zane Pais (Billy Name), Doug Plaut (Paul Morrissey), Kayli Baldasre (Brigid Polk), Katherine Crockett (Nico, Valerie Solanas), Corey Rogers (Gerard Malanga), Keith Rapp (Lou Reed), Philip Embury (Rotten Rita), Luke Pretue (Freddie Herko), with Justin Elizabeth Sayre (Henry Geldzalher, Judy Garland) and Ben Rimalower (stage directions).

HIGH PRIEST will be presented on Monday, March 18 at 7:00 PM at La MaMa, located at 74A East 4th Street, New York. Tickets are SOLD OUT, but the waiting list is available at Lamama.org. Donations go directly to getting critical climate control for the La MaMa Archive. All donations will be matched by a National Endowment for the Humanities grant.

An actor, writer, producer, and NYC nightlife host, is thrilled to present the first public reading of his new Warholian play, HIGH PRIEST, and make his stage debut at La MaMa. A graduate of Manhattan's Professional Performing Arts High School, Iacono is best known for portraying the title character on MTV's “The Hard Times of RJ Berger.” Paul was first featured on “The Rosie O'Donnell Show” at age eight, after she discovered his unique talents for impersonating Frank Sinatra and Ethel Merman. Favorite stage credits include Mercury Fur (The New Group), Bridget Everett's “Rock Bottom” (Joe's Pub), Noël Coward's Sail Away with Elaine Stritch (Carnegie Hall), and John Guare's Landscape of the Body with Lili Taylor and Sherie Rene Scott (Signature Theater). Favorite film credits include MGM's remake of Fame, Darren Stein's G.B.F., and Dating My Mother with Kathy Najimy. Iacono's play Prince/Elizabeth premiered at The Teatro LATEA Theater co-starring Sofia Black D'Elia and Peter Vack, and The Last Great Dame (loosely inspired by his relationship with Elaine Stritch) at Jane Friedman's HOWL! Happening Gallery. His cabaret “Where's the F*cking Kid?” premiered at 54 Below, with “Psychedelic Hedonism” following at Joe's Pub (New York Magazine “Critic's Pick”), and “Psychedelic Playhouse” and most recently “Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” at The Green Room 42. He was named one of OUT 100's most influential after coming out in Michael Musto's Village Voice column in 2011.

is a New York City-based stage director, specializing in new play and musical development. Off-Broadway: The Gospel According to Heather (Theatre 555; starring Katey Sagal); Red Roses, Green Gold (Minetta Lane Theatre, /ft. the music of the Grateful Dead); Around the World in 80 Days (The Davenport Theatre); The Anthem (Lynn Redgrave Theatre). Selected NYC: Tink! (NYMF); More Than All the World (Theatre for the New City); Circus of Circus (House of Yes). Selected Regional: The Suffragist (Gallagher Bluedorn Theatre; starring Nancy Opel), Dead Certain (composer: Air Supply's Graham Russell); 54 the Musical (House of Independents; starring Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Frankie Grande). Selected workshops and readings: Helen (starring Bonnie Milligan), Medusa: A New Pop Opera; Girlfriend from Hell. Charity: Ms. Klein directed the charity roast of Michael Musto raising funds for the Callen Lorde Community Health Center, featuring Rosie O'Donnell, Bruce Vilanch, and Jinkx Monsoon. Ms. Klein is a proud member of SDC, founding member of Iconoclast Theatre Collective, guest teaching artist at Fordham University, serves on the New Musical Screening Committee for NAMT, and was the director/showrunner of the audio series “The World to Come.”