LOVE THE STRUGGLE Concert Featuring Amber Gray, Damon Daunno, and More to Play Joe's Pub Tonight

Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!; Hadestown; The Lucky Ones), Amber Gray (Macbeth, Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Grace McLean (Suffs, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; In The Green) and Margo Seibert (Octet, Rocky, In Transit) are scheduled to perform in a narrated concert of songs from Love The Struggle at Joe's Pub on tonight at 7 pm. The concert is currently sold out, but additional tickets may be released prior to the show.

Love The Struggle is a new original musical co-written by Stacy Kray and Yair Evnine about the French existential philosophers and social activists Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre. The writing team hopes to find development partners through the Joe's Pub event.

Writer Kray explained, "The logical next step for a show like ours is an industry reading. But we wanted to offer an experience that felt less like a classroom lecture in a rehearsal studio in midtown and more like cocktail hour at a swanky 1930s Parisian nightclub -- especially since Beauvoir and Sartre were famous (or infamous to some) for taking philosophy out of the ivory tower and into basement cabarets, arguing about the meaning of life over lots of drinks with friends.

"In a picture that seems impossible today, Beauvoir herself is pictured holding a glass of red wine in the poster advertising her first lecture at Yale in the 1940s," Kray noted.

"Of course, the obvious choice for a venue in New York that evokes that sultry yet cerebral Parisian vibe is Joe's Pub," Kray said.

Co-writer Evnine said, "I've played with so many talented artists at Joe's Pub over the years who've inspired my own creativity. Losing that connection to community during the pandemic was rough, so it's especially exciting to plan a return with this group of amazing musicians."

The show will be music directed by Anna Ebbessen. The band includes Yuval Lion on drums/percussion, Daniel Mintseris on accordion/keys, Rachel Gawell on cello, and Evnine himself playing multiple instruments.

Love The Struggle has received recognition and production support from Harvard University, George Washington University, the SheNYC Summer Theater Festival, Apples and Oranges Arts and the National Alliance of Musical Theatres (NAMT) among others.

Love The Struggle will donate 100% of its ticket proceeds for the concert to Maestra (a nonprofit committed to achieving gender equity in theatre).

