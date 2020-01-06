LOVE, MARILYN Comes To New York City

Come ring in the new year with "With Love, Marilyn" on Sunday, January 12th at 7:30 pm at the Hidden Cabaret (707 8th Avenue)

Performing for one night only, starring award-winner Erin Sullivan as the iconic ingenue, and directed by Michael La Fleur, lovers come and go in this musical journey; a sensual and fun-loving one-woman tribute performance celebrating the iconic ingenue and the loves of her life.

Transport back in time to a what-if scenario of Monroe performing in Las Vegas - fulfilling a wish that sadly the immortal goddess never got to do.

Sullivan as Monroe will perform classic songs such as "I Wanna Be Loved By You," "My Heart Belongs To Daddy", and "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend," while weaving stories behind the many loves in Monroe's life.

The role of Marilyn was originated by Erin Sullivan, the recipient of 2018 Broadway World Los Angeles Best Female Cabaret Artist. Sullivan also received critical acclaim for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Mark Medoff's "Marilee & Baby Lamb: The Assassination of an American Goddess " at the Rio Grande Theater in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Tickets for "With Love, Marilyn" are available for purchase here: https://www.hiddencabaret.com/january-12th





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You