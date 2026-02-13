LOVE IS A GAME – AN ADELE SONG CYCLE Returns To Holden Street Theatres

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a sold-out, award-winning debut, LOVE IS A GAME: An Adele Song Cycle will return to Holden Street Theatres for a strictly limited 2026 season. The production, created by Oliver John, was an Adelaide Fringe 2025 Award Winner and will run from February 24 through March 8 at The Studio.

LOVE IS A GAME interweaves three interconnected love stories—romantic, queer, platonic, and self-love—through songs spanning Adele’s albums 19 to 30. The production features eight local performers backed by a live three-piece band, combining vocal performance, choreography, and theatrical storytelling.

The 2026 return engagement follows a sold-out 2025 season. The production will present 12 performances only at The Studio, Holden Street Theatres. Originating in South Australia, the work blends contemporary musical theatre and pop concert elements.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly following last year’s response. Ticket information is available through Holden Street Theatres.