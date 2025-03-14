LIKE FINE WINE: A Dream Roles Cabaret Comes to the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Like Fine Wine: A Dream Roles Cabaret will bring their celebration of theater's bright future to The Green Room 42! Produced by Avery L. Ingvarson and Cesario Tirado-Ortiz and music directed by JQ Welch (Fake Bands/Real Songs), Like Fine Wine is a window into dream roles to come as performers sing songs from tracks they wait anxiously to age into. Featuring songs from both crowd favorites like Company and She Loves Me and deep cuts from personally meaningful musicals, Like Fine Wine is a celebration of things to come.

This show stars incredible up and coming talent such as: Reese Brooks (Butch Wicked), RJ Christian (Twenty Sided Tavern), Blanca del Loco (Jesus Christ Superstar), RODRIGO Ignacio CRUZ (Cats National Tour), Ezra Noel (Butch Wicked), and Devin Zain (The Wolves, it's been ten years...)!

"Like Fine Wine" will take place at The Green Room 42 on March 23rd at 9:30pm. Both livestream tickets and in-person available.

