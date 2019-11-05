Kevin Smith Kirkwood Returns to Joe's Pub with CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE HOLIDAY LOVE SHOW!

Kevin Smith Kirkwood - who most recently appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, and as a featured performer in the 2019 WORLD PRIDE PARADE on the PROCTOR & GAMBLE float, returns to Joe's Pub at The Public Theater with CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE HOLIDAY LOVE SHOW! on November 29th at 9:30PM. The hit show will officially kick off the Holiday Season (the day after Thanksgiving), featuring a live recreation of Whitney's iconic holiday classic "Do You Hear What I Hear," tunes from the film The Preacher's Wife, her 2003 Christmas Album "One Wish," and a host of special guests! "THE HOLIDAY LOVE SHOW" is sure to usher in the holiday season with CLASSIC WHITNEY style and cheer!

After playing to packed houses at The Cutting Room and Joe's Pub, being featured on NBC TV, and being hailed as a "Critics' Pick" by Time Out New York, Kirkwood again channels the voice, look and spirit of the late icon Whitney Houston as she ascends from the choir of heaven and inhabits the body of Kirkwood to perform renditions of special live concert arrangements of hits from the diva's incredible catalog. Kirkwood has performed CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! around the world, on Atlantis Cruises, and even a command performance at Whitney's estate. The show was hailed as "pitch perfect" by The Huffington Post, with BroadwayWorld.com calling it "thrilling" adding "Kirkwood's good-natured performance delivered Whitney at her best." According to Washington Square News, "to say that Kevin Smith Kirkwood dazzled as Whitney Houston would be an understatement. You couldn't take your eyes off of him!"

In CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!, Ms. Houston comes back to earth, reincarnated in the body of Mr. Kirkwood, to deliver a full-out retrospective concert and celebration of some of her iconic live performances. Backed by a full band and three back-up singers (who also play guests including her mother Cissy Houston, brother Gary, and Bobby Brown), Mr. Kirkwood serves Whitney realness with a script that is constructed from excerpts of her live concert banter and interviews, CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! is the ultimate Whitney tribute from the ultimate Whitney fan.

Kevin Smith Kirkwood made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and earned a 2005 New York Innovative Theater Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor for It's Karate, Kid! After performing in the entire Broadway run of the Tony Award Winning Musical Kinky Boots, Kevin went on to play the role of the 'Scarecrow' in Broadway at Sacremento Music Circus' production of The Wiz, which received rave reviews. Kirkwood also stars as 'Roxy' in the recently released feature horror film titled Condemned (written and directed by Eli Morgan Gesner and also starring Dylan Penn and Lydia Hearst), and he can currently be heard in Stitcher Media/Marvel's newest podcast Woverine:The Lost Trail.

CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! is written by Mr. Kirkwood, directed by Ray DeMattis, with musical direction by Drew Wutke, and features vocalists Kerry Flanagan, Nattalyee Randall, and John Lucas. The band consists of Amy Griffiths, Derek Swink, Matt Scharfglass, and Hajime Yoshida. Costume design is by Martha Smith, with wigs by Sabanah Styles (Kinky Boots).

The show will be presented at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. . For tickets - which cost $30 - call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit joespub.com, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.





