Kevin Chamberlin to Perform at The Green Room 42 in November

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the New York City solo cabaret debut of three-time Tony nominated actor and singer Kevin Chamberlin in "Finding the Joy," for two performances on Sunday and Monday, November 24 and 25 at 7:00 PM. Chamberlin is thrilled to be performing at The Green Room 42 with his brilliant musical director, Michael Orland. Sold out West Coast audiences have raved about this evening of song, comedy, backstage stories, his insane rise to fame on TikTok and much more. There will be special guests, surprises and lots of love, light and laughter.



grew up in Moorestown, NJ. In 1985, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from Rutgers University. In 2000, Kevin originated the role of Charlie in Claudia Shear’s Dirty Blonde which earned him his first Tony Nomination and Drama Desk Nomination. The following year, he received his second Tony Nomination, Drama Desk and Grammy nomination for playing Horton the Elephant in Seussical. In 2010, he received his third Tony nomination for his portrayal of Uncle Fester in The Addams Family. Other Broadway credits include Amos Hart in “Chicago”, starring opposite Rita Wilson and pop star, Usher. In 2007, he starred in a revival of Terrance McNally’s The Ritz opposite Rosie Perez, directed by Joe Mantello and spent a year playing the Wizard in Wicked on Broadway in 2018. Other Broadway credits include My Favorite Year, Abe Lincoln in Illinois and Triumph of Love. Most recently, Kevin starred opposite Phillipa Soo, Jesse Mueller and Steven Pasquale in Guys and Dolls - receiving the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Along with his producer/director Sam Kite, Kevin has amassed over 11 million followers on TikTok. His viral videos include “Anyone Can Cook” for Ratatouille theTikTok Musical, the first online crowd sourced musical which raised over 2 million dollars for The Actor’s Fund during the pandemic. His film credits include Charlie in DieHard With A Vengeance, In and Out, Suspect Zero,Taking Woodstock directed by Ang Lee, Lucky Number Slevin, The Road to Perdition directed by Sam Mendes, Christmas with the Kranks, Trick, and most recently The Prom costarring with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden, and directed by Ryan Murphy. Kevin’s numerous TV credits include the upcoming Duster for HBO MAX, Outer Range, The Really Loud Family, Grace and Frankie, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Modern Family, Younger, Heroes, CSI:NY, Frasier, nip/tuck, Without A Trace, Law and Order SVU. Family audiences will recognize him as the lovable butler, “Bertram” on Disney.

Michael Orland is thrilled to have been a part of the mega-hit TV show AMERICAN IDOL for 16 seasons as the Pianist, Arranger, Vocal Coach, and Associate Musical Director both on FOX and ABC. In between those seasons were stints as Music Director/vocal coach on LITTLE BIG SHOTS and FOREVER YOUNG, both hosted by Steve Harvey. Through these amazing opportunities, Michael has appeared on OPRAH, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, ACCESS HOLLYWOOD, and a record number of appearances on THE ELLEN SHOW. At the end of every IDOL season, Michael also accompanied the top 3 contestants to New York for appearances on LIVE WITH KELLY & REGIS (and MICHAEL and RYAN) , CBS EARLY SHOW, and concerts on the plaza for THE TODAY SHOW. He also served as a pianist/coach for the NBC summer series AMERICA’S GOT TALENT (Seasons 1 & 2). In addition to playing and conducting for many celebrities, including Kristen Bell, Erich Bergen, Sabrina Carpenter, Lynda Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Tony-Winner Debbie Gravitte, Marilu Henner, Jennifer Holliday, Roslyn Kind, Barry Manilow, Maureen McGovern, Katharine McPhee, Idina Menzel, the late Wayland Flowers & Madame, and the legendary Kaye Ballard, Michael played for the hit shows FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, RUTHLESS!, and WHEN PIGS FLY in Los Angeles. He made his Hollywood Bowl debut accompanying the iconic MGM star Ann Miller. Some recent highlights include serving as Associate Musical Director on the NBC production of HAIRSPRAY LIVE, rehearsal pianist for the Netflix movie THE PROM, and working with Broadway legends Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters and TV stars Eric McCormack and Amber Riley. Follow Michael on Twitter and Instagram: @michaelorland

Kevin Chamberlin will perform “Finding the Joy” on Sunday, November 24 at 7:00 PM and on Monday, November 25 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $29-$89 for each show. A full menu is available, but there is no food or beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20 for each show. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com



