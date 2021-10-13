Katie Goffman, Steven Douglas Grant & More to Lead THE MUSIC OF: GHOST At The Green Room 42

The long-awaited Michael Anthony Theatrical production of "The Music of: Ghost, The Musical" is finally haunting The Green Room 42 this fall for a one night only engagement. Ghost the musical premiered at the Manchester Opera House before transferring to the West End and on Broadway, both having successful runs. The performance will play Friday, March 13th at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42. The night will feature songs from the musical written by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard such as Here Right Now, Unchained Melody, With You, Suspend My Disbelief, Nothing Stops Another Day and more!

The evening will be led by Katie Goffman (Ghost, Clueless) and Steven Douglas Grant (Ghost, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Michael Anthony Theatrical's The Music of: Waitress), who both lead the North American National Tour in 2013. The cast is completed by Caleb Adams (Once, The Sound of Music, Michael Anthony Theatrical's The Music of: Adele) Chase McCall (Rent, The Office! A Musical Parody,) Crystal Sha'nae (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Flatbush MisDemeanors,) Jenn Maurer (Elf The Musical, HBO's The Divorce,) Marley Armstrong (Michael Anthony Theatrical's The Music of: Watiress, The Music of: Adele,) Mattie Tucker Joyner (Newsies, When You Wish,) and Matthew Fogleman (Stephen Schwartz's Magic to Do, Michael Anthony Theatrical's The Music of: Adele.) This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino with music supervision by Skyler Fortgang.

Michael Anthony Theatrical recently announced its return to The Green Room 42 with its Musicals in Concert Series featuring The Music of: Ghost, The Musical, The Music of: Heathers, The Musical and The Music of: Frozen, The Musical.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City.