Kate DeL to Launch Holiday Vinyl at The Green Room 42

Rising jazz vocalist Kate DeL will celebrate the launch of her new holiday vinyl with a special debut solo performance at The Green Room 42 on December 4th at 9:30pm. The evening marks a major milestone for the emerging artist, whose fresh, modern take on classic jazz has been steadily capturing attention.

The performance will feature selections from her holiday album Cheers to Christmas, newly released on vinyl for the 2024 season, alongside signature arrangements that showcase her warm tone, dynamic phrasing, and deeply personal storytelling.

"I've poured so much heart into this album, and sharing the vinyl release in New York feels incredibly special," says DeL. "The Green Room 42 is such a welcoming, creative space - the perfect place to kick off the season."

This event serves as the New York anchor of DeL's holiday tour, which will continue with additional performances throughout the month.