Kate Baldwin to Join DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES at 54 Below

Kate Baldwin will join DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 - set for September 15th at 54 Below.

Kate Baldwin is a two-time Tony Award and four time Drama Desk nominee. Seen on Broadway in Hello, Dolly! (Irene Molloy), Big Fish (Sandra Bloom), Finian's Rainbow (SharonMcLonergan), Wonderful Town (Helen Wade), The Full Monty, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Off-Broadway: Giant (Public), John & Jen (Keen), Superhero (2ST), Theatre: Arena Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Huntington Theatre, Berkshire, Theatre Group, Goodspeed Opera House. TV: NBC “Law & Order: SVU” PBS “Live from Lincoln Center: Stephen Sondheim's "Passion", Disney + “Just Beyond.” Concerts: 54 Below, Feinstein's, Birdland, American Songbook at Lincoln Center Recordings: “Let's See What Happens,” (Broadway Records) “She Loves Him.” (PS Classics). @realkatebaldwin

Almost ten years running, DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein aspiring Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Andrea Yohe, the intimate evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, and stories of mentorship and isnpiration.

Previously announced performers of Volume 9 include Natalie Choo, Ali Ewoldt (The Phanton of the Opera), Molly Model, Mary Nikols, Pablo Torres, and Michaela Tramuta, with additional casting to be announced. Follow along on Instgram at @duetstheconcertseries.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 15th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29-$73. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at the link below. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

