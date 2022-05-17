Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, Including “Ring Them Bells,”  “My Coloring Book,” and “Go Back Home.”

May. 17, 2022  
Karen Mason to Open The Bradstan Cabaret Fest With KANDER & EBB…AND ALL THAT JAZZ!

Karen Mason will share her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb in her new show, Kander & Ebb...And All That Jazz! As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, Including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," and "Go Back Home." This new show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, charisma, and overall versatility.

Director is Barry Kleinbort; Music Director is Christopher Denny; and Ritt Henn on bass

BIO

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her newest release "Let The Music Play," featuring the newest song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Karen Mason in Kander & Ebb & All That Jazz!

Monday, March 28 at 7pm

BRADSTAN @ The Eldred Preserve

1040 State Route 55

Eldred, NY 12732

845-557-8316

www.theeldredpreserve.com

