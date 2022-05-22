Karen Mason to Bring KANDER & EBB AND & ALL THAT JAZZ! to The Bradstan Cabaret Fest

Karen Mason opens THE BRADSTAN CABARET FEST! On MAY 29, 2022 at 8 PM for one night only, with her show KANDER & EBB...AND ALL THAT JAZZ! Karen Mason shares her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb in her new show, Kander & Ebb...And All That Jazz! As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, Including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," and "Go Back Home." This new show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, charisma, and overall versatility. Her storytelling is as stellar as her vocals. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort and Music Directed by Christopher Denny.

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her newest release "Let The Music Play," featuring the newest song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.

Photo Credits: Gene Reed