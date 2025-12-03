Karen Mason Will Return To Green Room 42 With CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS!

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present the return of Karen Mason for her holiday program CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! for three performances on December 19, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature Mason’s interpretations of seasonal classics, new material, and selections from her past recordings. The engagement will take place at the club’s location at the YOTEL on 10th Avenue.

The performance will include “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and Mason’s two recent singles: a slinky arrangement of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and the new song “It’ll Be Christmas Before You Know It.” Direction is by Barry Kleinbort, with music direction by Christopher Denny on piano.

Karen Mason’s recent screen work includes the role of Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy’s Halston (Netflix). She was most recently seen on tour as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies. On Broadway, she originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (earning a 2002 Drama Desk nomination), starred as the Queen of Hearts in Wonderland, played Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles, portrayed Velma Von Tussel in Hairspray, and appeared in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. Regional credits include Chasing Rainbows at Paper Mill Playhouse; A Christmas Story as (Miss) Shields; White Christmas at the St. Louis MUNY; Side by Side by Sondheim at Coconut Grove Playhouse; Gypsy at Sundance Theatre; and Company at Huntington Theatre. Off-Broadway, she received the Outer Critics Circle Award for And the World Goes ’Round.

Mason is a 14-time MAC Award recipient and received the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Her additional honors include three Bistro Awards. Her recordings include It’s About Time; Right Here/Right Now; The Sweetest of Nights; When the Sun Comes Out; Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!; Better Days; and Not So Simply Broadway, as well as cast and compilation albums such as Wonderland (original cast), the film Jeffrey, Wonderful Town, and And the World Goes ’Round. More information is available at www.karenmason.com.

Green Room 42 is located on the 4th floor of the YOTEL at 570 10th Avenue in New York City. For additional information, contact (646) 707-2990 or tickets@thegreenroom42.com.