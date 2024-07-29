Karen Mack to Celebrate New Album CATCH & KEEP at Birdland

The performance will take place on Monday, August 26 at 7:00 PM.
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present multi-award-winning singer/songwriter Karen Mack celebrating her new solo album Catch & Keep on Monday, August 26 at 7:00 PM. Catch & Keep is a fun mix of contemporary jazz classics, including works by Dave Frishberg, Bob Dorough, Nellie McKay, and Betty Bryant, alongside originals that speak to how we hold onto things and how we let go. The album is produced and arranged by Peter Eldridge from the internationally acclaimed vocal group, New York Voices. The concert’s A-list band features Peter Eldridge on piano and vocals, Pete McCann on guitar, Matt Aronoff on bass, Jared Schonig on drums and percussion, and very special guests Darmon Meader and Elliot Roth. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.
Karen Mack in based in New York City, with creative roots planted in jazz, folk, and swing. Her style meshes a warm storyteller's sensibility with an affinity for richly-textured vocal harmony, wordplay, and improvisation, creating a memorable listening experience on moving ballads, soulful blues, or fierce in-the-pocket swing. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2019, and her Jazz at Lincoln Center debut in 2022, with the critically acclaimed vocal quartet Those Girls. She was part of the 25th Anniversary Gala for the New York Pops, and the UK premier of “Build Me A Bridge: The Music of Miller and Hammonds” at the Bridewell Theatre in London’s West End. Other appearances include Town Hall, Symphony Space, Birdland, 54 Below, B.B. King, Nashville Jazz Cave, Parker Jazz Club in Austin, Sony Hall, Pangea, Chelsea Table + Stage, Tula’s Jazz in Seattle, London’s Battersea Barge, and numerous college keggers.
Peter Eldridge is at the forefront of both the jazz and the singer/songwriter realms as a vocalist, pianist, composer, and arranger. He has a slew of critically-praised albums of his own and with New York Voices, including two Grammy-Award winning projects with Paquito D’Rivera and The Count Basie Orchestra.
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Karen Mack on August 26 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.
Videos