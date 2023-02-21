Kara Lindsay, Lexi Lawson, Adrianna Hicks, and More Will Star in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Shanel Bailey (The Book of Mormon, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), Sojourner Brown, Sharon Carroll, Adrianna Hicks (Some Like it Hot, Six), Sarah Hogewood (Indecent), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, In The Heights), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods), Jillian Van Niel (Ragtime, The Addams Family), and Syndee Winters (The Lion King, Hamilton) in The Leading Lady Club on March 5th, 2023 at 9:30 PM in honor of Women's History Month. The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

The show will be Music Directed by Nissa Kahle and Produced and Hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

The Leading Lady Club takes place at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 5th at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. This performance is also livestreaming at 9:45pm. Tickets to the livestream are $25. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The Leading Lady Club is brought to you by the creators of "The Leading Lady Club Podcast," a podcast celebrating women who are leading the way in various industries. From entertainment to sports to STEM, and everything in between, Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana sit down and talk with incredible women and find out how they got to where they are and what inspires them to keep pushing forward. Find out more at leadingladyclub.com