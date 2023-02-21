Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kara Lindsay, Lexi Lawson, Adrianna Hicks, and More Will Star in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below

The performance is on March 5th, 2023 at 9:30 PM.

Feb. 21, 2023  
Kara Lindsay, Lexi Lawson, Adrianna Hicks, and More Will Star in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Shanel Bailey (The Book of Mormon, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), Sojourner Brown, Sharon Carroll, Adrianna Hicks (Some Like it Hot, Six), Sarah Hogewood (Indecent), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, In The Heights), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods), Jillian Van Niel (Ragtime, The Addams Family), and Syndee Winters (The Lion King, Hamilton) in The Leading Lady Club on March 5th, 2023 at 9:30 PM in honor of Women's History Month. The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

The show will be Music Directed by Nissa Kahle and Produced and Hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

The Leading Lady Club takes place at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 5th at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. This performance is also livestreaming at 9:45pm. Tickets to the livestream are $25. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The Leading Lady Club is brought to you by the creators of "The Leading Lady Club Podcast," a podcast celebrating women who are leading the way in various industries. From entertainment to sports to STEM, and everything in between, Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana sit down and talk with incredible women and find out how they got to where they are and what inspires them to keep pushing forward. Find out more at leadingladyclub.com




Judy Pancoast to Perform ALL MY BEST MEMORIES: BUILT BY THE CARPENTERS at The Green Room 4 Photo
Judy Pancoast to Perform ALL MY BEST MEMORIES: BUILT BY THE CARPENTERS at The Green Room 42 This Friday
Pancoast will be joined by cabaret icon Sidney Myer at The Green Room 42 on February 24 at 9:30 pm. Myer will share the stage with her for a tribute to Burt Bachrach.
Christina Bianco Sparkles In New Show Photo
Christina Bianco Sparkles In New Show
To put it mildly: I've had the time of my life at the Christina Bianco show.
Gerrilyn Sohn Returns To Dont Tell Mama With Two Encore Performances Of IF JOE ALLENS WALL Photo
Gerrilyn Sohn Returns To Don't Tell Mama With Two Encore Performances Of IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS
Gerrilyn Sohn will return to Don't Tell Mama for two encore performances of 'If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems' on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 4pm and Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7pm (343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788). Directed Lennie Watts, with Musical Director Steven Ray Watkins and Marco Panascia on Bass.
Justin Vivian Bond Is Sweet On Julie London Photo
Justin Vivian Bond Is Sweet On Julie London
Broadway World Cabaret has a new photographer and he has Justin Vivian Bond.

More Hot Stories For You


Judy Pancoast to Perform ALL MY BEST MEMORIES: BUILT BY THE CARPENTERS at The Green Room 42 This FridayJudy Pancoast to Perform ALL MY BEST MEMORIES: BUILT BY THE CARPENTERS at The Green Room 42 This Friday
February 20, 2023

Pancoast will be joined by cabaret icon Sidney Myer at The Green Room 42 on February 24 at 9:30 pm. Myer will share the stage with her for a tribute to Burt Bachrach.
Gerrilyn Sohn Returns To Don't Tell Mama With Two Encore Performances Of IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMSGerrilyn Sohn Returns To Don't Tell Mama With Two Encore Performances Of IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS
February 20, 2023

Gerrilyn Sohn will return to Don't Tell Mama for two encore performances of 'If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems' on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 4pm and Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7pm (343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788). Directed Lennie Watts, with Musical Director Steven Ray Watkins and Marco Panascia on Bass.
ALOHA OY! THE CABARET Returns to PANGEA in March and AprilALOHA OY! THE CABARET Returns to PANGEA in March and April
February 18, 2023

Proud Image Theatre Company will present Jeffrey Vause In Aloha Oy! The Cabaret, with Musical Direction by John Bowen, conceived & created With Phil Hall, on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at 7:00 pm and Thursday, April 6th, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Pangea.
Jane Monheit, Amanda Green & Friends, and More to Play Birdland This MonthJane Monheit, Amanda Green & Friends, and More to Play Birdland This Month
February 18, 2023

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater has announced jazz programming running February 21 through March 5. Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Jane Monheit, Earl McIntyre's Tribute!, Amanda Green & Friends, James Carter 'Lookin at the Lock' Music of Eddie Lockjaw Davis and Manuel Valera New Cuban Express Big Band.
Eliya Rodeh to Host Virago Ensemble's IT'S A SMALL WORLD in AprilEliya Rodeh to Host Virago Ensemble's IT'S A SMALL WORLD in April
February 18, 2023

Virago Ensemble will present It's a Small World, a celebration of Disney songs in different languages. This evening will feature an international cast singing songs from the most beloved Disney movies that we all grew up on, in their native languages. Eliya Rodeh will host the evening that will be held at the Duplex in April. The cast includes Samia Omari, Nadav Wiesel, Maera Daniel Hagage, Lucia Hernandez, Eliya Rodeh and more. Full cast will be announced soon.
share