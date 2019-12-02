Justin Sayre Returns With THE MEETING - Celebrating 10 Years In Cabaret at Joe's Pub

Justin Sayre returns to Joe's Pub with another edition of their long-running Queer Variety Show, The Meeting. Sayre is celebrating 10 years since the formation of The Meeting in 2009, the show went on to become the longest running LGBTQ variety show in New York. Sayre will offer stories and songs with a host of downtown royalty, from Angela DiCarlo, Nadia Quinn, Amber Martin, and Phillip Taratula as Pam Goldberg on Friday night, December 6th. And Nathan Lee Graham, Natalie Joy Johnson, Dane Terry, Zachary Clause and Shane O'Neill as Jane Johnson. Tracy Stark will be Musical Director.

"It's fun to don the 'Chairman' again," says Sayre. "And especially now, with so much going on in the world. It's also a great honor to still be doing work like this in Cabaret after all these years." Sayre began The Meeting in the fall of 2009, at The Duplex. The show ran there for three years before moving to 54 Below, and then eventually finding its home at Joe's Pub. The show was produced by Dan Fortune and Adam Rosen, and Sayre drew the original run of the show to a close in the fall of 2017. "It's a bit of a reinvention, and something that I'm very excited about. The Meeting meant a lot to a lot of people, and I feel like it's a nice time to celebrate what the show was and what it can possibly be in the future."

Sayre most recently finished a run of their Camp-Horror-Soap-Opera, Ravenswood Manor at The Celebration Theatre in Los Angeles, with raves from the Los Angeles Times, "Ravenswood Manor is a sharply written and well acted exemplar of the horror-comedy genre." Ravenswood was originally presented as a reading at Joe's Pub in 2018. Sayre's last show at Joe's, The gAyBC's, will be turned into a book and released from Chronicle Books in 2020.

Justin Sayre is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." Sayre has been a fixture of the Downtown Cabaret Scene in New York. As a playwright, Sayre's work has appeared at Dixon Place, The Wild Project, The Celebration Theatre, The Players Club, and La MaMa Experimental Theatre. Sayre also hosted and wrote, Night of a Thousand Judys, a benefit honoring the life and legacy of Judy Garland and raising money for The Ali Forney Center for Homeless LGBT Youth in New York. Sayre has written a series of YA Novels, Husky & Pretty, with the third in the series, Mean, released this year by Penguin Books. Sayre's first comedy album, The Gay Agenda, was listed as The Comedy Bureau's Best of 2016. Sayre has also written for Television, working with Michael Patrick King on his Hit CBS comedy, 2 Broke Girls and most recently on Fox's The Cool Kids. Sayre also appeared on HBO's The Comeback with Lisa Kudrow.

For Tickets Go to joespub.com.





