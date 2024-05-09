The Billy Stritch Trio to Return to Birdland in Special Six-Show Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BIRDLAND THEATER will present the return of The Billy Stritch Trio in a special six-show engagement from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12, with shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM each night. Joined by Michael O'Brien on bass and Eric Halvorson on drums, Billy will perform an eclectic set of standards from the American songbook and lesser-known fare from some of his favorite songwriters. The set includes selections by the Gershwins, Harold Arlen, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Carole King, as well as songs by jazz icons Benny Carter and Blossom Dearie. Called “one of the finest, most entertaining pianist/singers on the planet” by London Jazz Times, Billy is known for his mix of sophisticated melodies and lyrics, interspersed with stories from his four-decade career that has included stints as music director for Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Linda Eder, and many more. There is a $30-40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Billy Stritch, the celebrated pianist and singer, has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He began his career in Houston where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990. That same year, Billy started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year position as music director and pianist for Liza Minnelli, and has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Linda Lavin, and many other top singers. His composition “Does He Love You” won the Grammy Award in 1993 and was recorded 30 years later by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. Billy was recently named “Outstanding Music Director” for the fifth time by the readers of BroadwayWorld and his 2022 birthday show at Birdland was named “Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement.” He is the bandleader for “Jim Caruso's Cast Party” every Monday night at Birdland and the twosome also have a long-running Sunday night residency at Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel. Billy has recorded numerous solo albums as well as two with Christine Ebersole and his most recent release Billy's Place (Club44 Records) is available on streaming platforms and at BillyStritch.com. Instagram @billystritch

BIRDLAND THEATER will present The Billy Stritch Trio from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12, with shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. There is a $30-40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

Comments