The Green Room 42 Presents HOT GIRLS WRITE MUSICALS

The Green Room 42 presents Kuhoo Verma, Aléna Watters, Jaime Lyn Beatty, and Mackenzie Lesser-Roy in Hot Girls Write Musicals at The Green Room 42 on May 20th at 9:30pm.

Hot Girls Write Musicals is an evening of new work by up-and-coming musical theatre words duo Hayley Goldenberg & Julia Sonya Koyfman produced by Skye Cone Ivey. Experience original songs from Julia & Hayley's latest projects including: Plane Girl (with Canaan J. Harris) and Faye (with Chloe Geller) along with stand-alone favorites that explore the multiplicity of womanhood and intersectional feminism including "Katryna's Song" in collaboration with Alex Ngo.

The cast includes Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Monsoon Wedding, Big Sick, Plan B), Aléna Watters (Bad Cinderella, Cher Show, Mrs. Doubtfire, Addams Family) Jaime Lyn Beatty (Very Potter Musical, Five), Mackenzie Lesser-Roy (Once, Elf), Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Iris Beaumier (Little Prince), Kyle Ivey (Ragtime on Ellis Island), Lauryn Alexandria (RENT, Life After), Katryna Marttala, Isidora Kecman, Maria Nalieth, and Hannah Coffman.

Hot Girls Write Musicals plays at The Green Room 42 on Monday, May 20th at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets, livestream tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

