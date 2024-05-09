The Green Room 42 Presents A Livestream Encore Of The Musical MORE THAN ALL THE SKY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present a livestream encore of the recent concert of More Than All the Sky, the new musical by Lori Ada Jaroslow and Morgan Hollingsworth. The show, returning by popular demand, will be available from Monday, May 20 through Monday, May 27.

The concert stars Karen Mason, Becca Suskauer, and Sydney Torin Shepherd. More Than All the Sky navigates the complexities of addiction while offering hope for sobriety. It's the journey of a young woman's internal battle toward recovery and how an entire family is impacted by drugs and alcohol. With an ambient and cinematic indie rock score, this musical will rev your senses as the possibility to live a life of recovery is realized.

The concert includes 14 songs tied together with narration. More Than All the Sky features Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard), Andrea Prestinario (Fun Home), Sydney Torin Shepherd (Jasper in Deadland), Maria Cristina Posada Slye (Evita), and Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman). The show features book and lyrics by Lori Ada Jaroslow, who also serves as director, and music, additional lyrics and guitar by Morgan Hollingsworth. Music direction is by Nissa Kahle.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Path to Peace, a non-profit organization that provides innovative services and resources to empower women to walk the path towards emotional, mental, physical and sexual integrity, defined by them, and to help heal their past.

Lori Ada Jaroslow is a New York and Los Angeles-based, classically trained actor who has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally, internationally and at sea. Lori works in commercial VO, audiobook narration and ADR. She has directed and dramaturged several solo plays and co-produced and directed the multi award-winning CD series Tell Me a Story. The last CD in the series Women of Wonder won the prestigious Audie Award for Best Original Work. As a lyricist and book writer, The Road Theatre received an NEA grant to produce a workshop of The Baby Project, an original semi-autobiographical musical theatre piece written by Lori with composers Fonda Feingold, Noriko Olling and Angela Parrish. The Baby Project has had several workshops and readings nationally. More Than All the Sky was a semi-finalist at The O'Neill Music Theatre Conference in 2022. Lori has created theatre programs for children and written and directed innumerable plays and musicals for kids ages 6 to 86 @loriadajaroslow www.loriadajaroslow.com

Morgan Hollingsworth is a San Diego-based composer and actor-musician, having performed at such venues as La Jolla Playhouse, ACT of CT, and CCAE Theatricals. He has written music for short films, dance pieces, several musicals, and other staged works. He recently composed a four-part orchestral suite for Salty Water, a movement piece featured in La Jolla Playhouse's 2023 WOW Festival. Short films include Fracture (currently on Hulu) and Let There Be Light (Seattle Film Fest). His musical, The House of Edgar Allan Poe, was part of NYMF's 2017 Developmental Reading Series and produced at Weber State University. His second musical, Call Your Mother, was commissioned by One Million Musicals and is currently streaming on Spotify. You can hear his folk/rock band Satin Nickel on all streaming platforms. Alumnus of the 2018 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project. @morganhollingsworth www.morganhollingsworth.com

Tickets

More Than All the Sky is being presented as a livestream encore from Monday, May 20 through Monday, May 27. The livestream tickets are available for $20. Please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

