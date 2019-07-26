Just More Theatre Presents JUST MORE CABARET
"JUST MORE CABARET" a fun musical event featuring different SINGERS all through the night and the audience will VOTE for the Just More Cabaret Award Recipient, who will be featured on our website (www.justmoretheatre.com)!
with Host
Justyna Kostek
Featuring
Jordan Crawford
Rayvon Johnson
Michael Kennedy
Kent Benwell
Timothy Steele
Gigi Santos Castoire
Molly Russo
Zakiya Baptiste
Anissa Perona
SJ Miller
Accompanist
Evan Zavada
Stage Manager
Karen Oughtred
It will be presented in at the PLAYROOM THEATER, 151 W 46th St 8th Floor, New York at 8:00PM.
$20 CASH ONLY at the door.
Email justyna@justmoretheatre.com to make a RESERVATION and save your spot!