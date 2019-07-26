Just More Theatre Presents JUST MORE CABARET

"JUST MORE CABARET" a fun musical event featuring different SINGERS all through the night and the audience will VOTE for the Just More Cabaret Award Recipient, who will be featured on our website (www.justmoretheatre.com)!

with Host

Justyna Kostek

Featuring

Jordan Crawford

Rayvon Johnson

Michael Kennedy

Kent Benwell

Timothy Steele

Gigi Santos Castoire

Molly Russo

Zakiya Baptiste

Anissa Perona

SJ Miller

Accompanist

Evan Zavada

Stage Manager

Karen Oughtred

It will be presented in at the PLAYROOM THEATER, 151 W 46th St 8th Floor, New York at 8:00PM.

$20 CASH ONLY at the door.

Email justyna@justmoretheatre.com to make a RESERVATION and save your spot!





