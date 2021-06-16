June 21st Episode of JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Welcomes SANTA BABY Composer Philip Springer
Jim Caruso's done it again, with another great lineup of guests.
The 63rd episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, June 21 at 8pm ET, and will feature lively chat and performances by theater and pop singer (and the producer of Pajama Cast Party) Ruby Locknar, jazz vocalists Luke Carlsen and Laura Anglade, and Philip Springer, the 95 year-old composer of "Santa Baby," who will reminisce on his career and that beloved holiday song!
After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Jelani Remy, Marc Shaiman, Kathy Najimy, Christine Ebersole, Ariana DeBose, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, and Toni Tennille, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.
Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.
Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday, June 21 at 8pm ET
View the show HERE
Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook