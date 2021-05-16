June 15th OUT AND ABOUT - SONGS FOR A NEW BEGINNING on MetropolitanZoom Reunites Linda Purl With Fans

Acclaimed actress and singer Linda Purl has announced that she will return to live performing after taking time off for the duration of the pandemic. After dividing time between her homes, her families, the great outdoors, artistic projects involving paintbrushes and tree trunks, and a much-publicized new romance with fellow television icon Patrick Duffy, the star of stage and screen has decided to try out a new screen for her performance venue: the computer screen. Ms. Purl will join the many artists turning to MetropolitanZoom as a performance option, when she premieres her new show OUT AND ABOUT - SONGS FOR A NEW BEGINNING on June 15th at 8 pm EST. The virtual nightclub experience has successfully created a platform for artists needing to work during the pandemic, a platform that helps artists to reach audiences around the world. Through MetropolitanZoom, Linda Purl fans everywhere can get their favorite jazz-singing-ballad-crooning diva delivered right to their own home.

For her return to the microphone, Linda has joined forces with Tedd Firth once more in an act that will be comprised of songs from their last three albums, though the theme of the show is completely spelled out in the title: getting back out there and back to it. Since beginning her artistic partnership with Mr. Firth, Purl has done a deep dive into the layered intricacies of jazz arrangements that show off her wide-ranging vocal and interpretive skills. The three albums from which OUT AND ABOUT will be made up are 2014's Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring from 2016, and the 2020 (that's right, a pandemic release) hit Taking a Chance On Love, and even a cursory listen to the tracks of any of the CDS is evidence that the June 15th performance will be one of quality.

Linda Purl's most recent nightclub appearances include a one-nighter at The Green Room 42, a guest appearance in Donny Most's holiday show at The Beach Cafe, and very special appearances at the 2019 Cabaret Convention and with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, all in 2019. In 2020, after the play MR. TOOLE was prematurely closed at 59E59 due to the pandemic and just days before the lockdown, Linda made a West Coast appearance in Catalina, where she (now famously) reconnected with old friend Patrick Duffy, and in an interview with Broadway World Purl and Duffy have more than hinted that there might be a new kind of cabaret act brewing between them. While the twosome continue to develop that exciting project, Linda is "Working the cobwebs out and shoveling lyrics into the brain daily." While she and Mr. Firth prepare for their virgin virtual voyage, Linda's fans are invited to whet their appetites with a few Linda Purl videos, below. Reservations for OUT AND ABOUT - SONGS FOR A NEW BEGINNING are being taken now at the MetropolitanZoom website HERE.

OUT AND ABOUT - SONGS FOR A NEW BEGINNING

June 16, 8 pm EST

On MetropolitanZOOM

Visit the MetropolitanZoom website HERE

Visit the Linda Purl website HERE

Read the Broadway World review of Linda Purl's CD Taking A Chance On Love HERE.

Read the Broadway World interview with Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy HERE.