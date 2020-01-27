JulieMAC Will Take A Heart Journey For WomenHeart in F*** KALE

Comedienne and chanteuse JulieMAC will return to the stage with her new show, F*** Kale - A Heart Journey. All proceeds from the one-night-only concert will benefit WomenHeart, an advocacy group for women living with or at risk of heart disease.

Following a debilitating cardiac event, JulieMAC was absent from the cabaret stage for quite some time. But her hard work staying "heart healthy" paid off, and she is delighting New Jersey audiences with her effervescent wit and sparkling song stylings once again. Her "Heart Journey" on The Randolph Performing Arts Center stage is sure to be a very special event.

The February 23rd event will also feature a special sneak preview of the soon-to-be released documentary MS. DIAGNOSED. Almost all the healthcare we receive is based solely on research done on men, and women are dying every day because of it. This new documentary from a ward-winning filmmaker Tricia Regan explores why this inequality exists, why it persists, and how we can change it. To learn more about the film, visit www.msdiagnosedfilm.com.

WomenHeart's mission is to improve the health and quality of life of women living with or at risk of heart disease, and to advocate for their benefit. WomenHeart believes that education, support and training enable women to take charge of their heart health and advocate for other women. Dedicated to ensuring that women have equal access as men to accurate cardiac diagnostic testing and proper treatment, WomenHeart believes that diversity strengthens and enriches every aspect of our organization. To learn more, visit www.womanheart.org.

MAC grew up listening to the legends of my parent's generation: Harry Belafonte, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett. All the classic tunes by Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Cole Porter... With a background in theatre and stand-up comedy, she sing the Great American Songbook... and a little bit more! She is joined by The MACTrio: Dave Braham (piano), Belden Bullock (bass) and Greg Bufford (drums). To learn more about JulieMAC, visit www.juliemacsings.com.

Tickets ($25) for the February 23rd, 6:00pm performance are available now at https://JulieMac.brownpapertickets.com.





