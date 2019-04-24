Julie Budd Brings 'The Songs OF My Life...And The Composers Who Wrote Them' to Birdland Theatre

Birdland Theater has announced that singer Julie Budd will perform in concert on Wednesday through Saturday, May 1 - 4 at 7pm. Ms. Budd, backed by longtime musical director Herb Bernstein, will perform material by such varied songwriters as Michel Legrand, Duke Ellington. Laura Nyro, Jule Styne, Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields, Marvin Hamlisch, Carole King, Barry Manilow, Anthony Newley, Marc Shaiman, Burt Bacharach & Hal David, Neil Sedaka, Oscar Levant, and more.

"Growing up, the songs I was singing were written by the greats - people that in my future, I would know and work with. 'The Songs Of My Life' is my journey in music...my life in art...and how it all shaped my life and good fortune for the next 53 years in show business. This is my heartfelt tribute to the great composers and lyricists that I had the grand fortune to know. How lucky I was to perform their brilliant works! After all...what good is a voice if you don't have wonderful songs to sing?"



Julie Budd began her professional career at the tender age of twelve, after winning a talent show while vacationing with her family. In the audience, was renowned Producer/Orchestrator, Herb Bernstein, who recorded some of the greatest artists ever known to music, including singer/songwriter Laura Nyro. While producing Nyros' first hit album, Bernstein was also recording the eminent TV talk show host, Merv Griffin. Herb immediately took Julie under his wing and introduced her to Merv at a recording session in New York City. Merv immediately invited her to appear on "The Merv Griffin Show." What followed as Budd's career blossomed, were over a hundred more invitations from Merv to appear on his show! Today, Julie continues to perform her concerts and one-woman shows, nationally and internationally while adding some of the most prestigious stages to her roster: Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, London Palladium, Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center and many of the finest Las Vegas Showrooms. In addition, Julie Budd had the distinction of touring with the late, great Marvin Hamlisch, who personally invited her to be his guest artist for seven years. If that's not enough,Julie is a favorite to many of the symphony orchestras throughout the country including: Baltimore Symphony, National Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Austin Symphony, Alabama Symphony, Philadelphia Symphony, Dallas Symphony and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.





