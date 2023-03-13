Julie Benko Will Join OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits at Birdland Theater

Funny Girl's Julie Benko will have a busy night at Birdland, starting upstairs on the mainstage at 7:00, performing in her husband Jason Yeager's "The Kurt Vonnegut Suite," (Ticket link for married Jason and Julie HERE) before dashing downstairs at 8:30 to join Jason Kravits in the theater for his award winning, completely improvised cabaret, OFF the TOP! (Ticket link for friends Jason and Julie HERE.)

OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits, the Award-Winning Completely Improvised Cabaret, Returns to Birdland Theater March 27th at 8:30pm.



Broadway World Award Winner and "Master Improviser" Jason Kravits returns to Birdland Theater for another jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy that you have to see to believe. Over the course of an exhilarating 75 minutes, Kravits keeps you on the edge of your seat by using audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - including every lyric and melody - made up on the spot! Backed by the most fearless band in the business, OFF the TOP! is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and into one intoxicating cocktail of fun! It's the show of a lifetime... every time. Previous guest stars include Norm Lewis, Richard Kind, James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Nicole Parker and Nellie McKay.

Jason Kravits has been been a familiar face on stages and screens for over three decades. Perhaps best known for his long-running role as Richard Bay on ABC's The Practice, he has made appearances in over 50 television shows, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Kominsky Method, Halston, The Undoing, The Big Bang Theory, Kimmy Schmidt, Grey's Anatomy, 30 Rock and even the last episode of Friends. On Broadway, Kravits made a splash in the hit musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. He also appeared in Relatively Speaking, three original one-acts by Ethan Coen, Elaine May, and Woody Allen. Jason is the creator of the acclaimed web series Lords of the Playground, the parody musical, Harrison!, and the holiday stories The Kvetch and A Christmoose Story. His recently released album, "JIM... and Other Fine Suggestions," songs written in 24 hours or less, is available on all streaming platforms and at www.jasonkravits.bandcamp.com Read the Broadway World review of JIM HERE.

OFF the TOP! has played stages large and small for the past seven years. From it's humble beginnings at The Duplex Theater in New York, the show has played to sold-out crowds all around the world, including stops at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Brasserie Zédel (London), Feinstein's at Vitello's (LA), Boom Chicago (Amsterdam) and AMP by Strathmore (Washington, DC). In 2017 OFF the TOP! took home the award for Best Musical Comedy at The Bistro Awards in NYC, and won a 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. Read the Broadway World reviw of OFF the TOP! HERE.

WHAT: OFF the TOP!

WHEN: MONDAY, March 27th 8:30pm (Doors at 7:00 pm)

WHERE: Birdland Theater. 315 West 44th Street NY, NY 10036

