Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Judi Mark Unveils Her New Show MERELY MARVELOUS The Songs of GWEN VERDON at Don't Tell Mama

Performances are Thursday November 10th and Sunday December 4th.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

Judi Mark Unveils Her New Show MERELY MARVELOUS The Songs of GWEN VERDON at Don't Tell Mama

JUDI MARK returns to the stage with a musical celebration of four- time Tony Award winner

GWEN VERDON and songs from her hit Broadway shows including Damn Yankees, Redhead, Sweet Charity, and Chicago. Highlighted are the songs Gwen Verdon first introduced to the world such as, Whatever Lola Wants, Where Am I Going? Roxie and If My Friends Could See Me Now, among many others. Judi also spotlights standards and surprises from Gwen's solo album, The Girl I Left Home For, and draws from her film and television appearances. The list of songwriters represented is as diverse as Gwen's career, including Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields, Kander and Ebb, Simon and Garfunkel and Kurt Weill, to list a few. Judi takes the stage with Music Director Ian Herman and Ritt Henn on Bass. The show is directed by Jeff Harnar.

Performances are Thursday November 10th and Sunday December 4th, both shows at 7pm. Don't Tell Mama is in the heart of the Theater District on the popular Restaurant Row at 343 West 46th Street.

Judi Mark is familiar to New York audiences from recent engagements at The Laurie Beechman Theater and The Triad. She has created five one woman shows, including Dancing Through My Life, also directed by Jeff Harnar.

She has appeared at The Madison Theater in Rockville Centre, New York in the musical revues Showtune, The World Goes Round, Back to the 20's!, The Melody Lingers On and Blame in on The Movies sharing the stage with Anita Gillette, Kathryn Crosby and Marilyn Maye. A professional dancer, singer, actor, producer, and educator, for over four decades, Judi has produced and performed throughout the USA on concert stages, Off-Broadway theaters, regional theaters, and cabarets. The Chicago-born Ms. Mark is a trained dancer with a background in ballet, modern dance, jazz and tap and has performed with The American Ballet Theater at The Met in Lincoln Center over several seasons. As an actress, she has appeared in film, and television. Equally notable are her many years teaching and training future generations of stage performers.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Eileen Barnett to Play Feinstein's at Vitello's in OctoberEileen Barnett to Play Feinstein's at Vitello's in October
September 11, 2022

FEINSTEIN’S at VITELLO’S presents Eileen Barnett in her acclaimed cabaret show, “You Must Believe in Spring” for one night only on Thursday, October 13 at 8pm. Eileen’s choice of music features songs by, Rogers and Hart, Rogers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, William Finn, Billy Barnes, Randy Newman, Michel Lagrand and Alan and Marilyn Bergman.
TIM MURRAY IS WITCHES to Debut at Green Room 42 in OctoberTIM MURRAY IS WITCHES to Debut at Green Room 42 in October
September 11, 2022

Tim Murray will debut his new hour of musical comedy entitled Tim Murray is Witches at The Green Room 42 on October 4th and 5th.
Kylie McNeill, Voice Star Of Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, Brings New Show To The Green Room 42 in OctoberKylie McNeill, Voice Star Of Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, Brings New Show To The Green Room 42 in October
September 10, 2022

Kylie McNeill who, in her industry debut, starred as the English singing and speaking voice of Belle/Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, will come to The Green Room 42 on Saturday October 8th at 7:00pm. Featuring songs from the hit anime feature along with some unreleased originals and covers she does with her own spin.
Jackie Evancho, Krysta Rodriguez, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekJackie Evancho, Krysta Rodriguez, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
September 10, 2022

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Mykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This MonthMykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This Month
September 9, 2022

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Mykal Kilgore on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 PM. Kilgore will perform original selections from his acclaimed debut album, A Man Born Black, in addition to his latest single “The Man in the Barbershop.”