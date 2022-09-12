Judi Mark Unveils Her New Show MERELY MARVELOUS The Songs of GWEN VERDON at Don't Tell Mama

JUDI MARK returns to the stage with a musical celebration of four- time Tony Award winner

GWEN VERDON and songs from her hit Broadway shows including Damn Yankees, Redhead, Sweet Charity, and Chicago. Highlighted are the songs Gwen Verdon first introduced to the world such as, Whatever Lola Wants, Where Am I Going? Roxie and If My Friends Could See Me Now, among many others. Judi also spotlights standards and surprises from Gwen's solo album, The Girl I Left Home For, and draws from her film and television appearances. The list of songwriters represented is as diverse as Gwen's career, including Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields, Kander and Ebb, Simon and Garfunkel and Kurt Weill, to list a few. Judi takes the stage with Music Director Ian Herman and Ritt Henn on Bass. The show is directed by Jeff Harnar.

Performances are Thursday November 10th and Sunday December 4th, both shows at 7pm. Don't Tell Mama is in the heart of the Theater District on the popular Restaurant Row at 343 West 46th Street.

Judi Mark is familiar to New York audiences from recent engagements at The Laurie Beechman Theater and The Triad. She has created five one woman shows, including Dancing Through My Life, also directed by Jeff Harnar.

She has appeared at The Madison Theater in Rockville Centre, New York in the musical revues Showtune, The World Goes Round, Back to the 20's!, The Melody Lingers On and Blame in on The Movies sharing the stage with Anita Gillette, Kathryn Crosby and Marilyn Maye. A professional dancer, singer, actor, producer, and educator, for over four decades, Judi has produced and performed throughout the USA on concert stages, Off-Broadway theaters, regional theaters, and cabarets. The Chicago-born Ms. Mark is a trained dancer with a background in ballet, modern dance, jazz and tap and has performed with The American Ballet Theater at The Met in Lincoln Center over several seasons. As an actress, she has appeared in film, and television. Equally notable are her many years teaching and training future generations of stage performers.